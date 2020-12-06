The goal of the annual Sister Cities swimming meet involving the two largest high schools in Terre Haute and the two largest in Bloomington has been to provide a different, fun form of competition for water-loving athletes.
COVID-19 forced it to take an even stranger twist this year.
To reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, organizers decided to make it the Sister Cities Virtual Meet and it took place Saturday afternoon at two pools. They were at the Vigo County Aquatic Center, where Terre Haute North and South teamed up for one boys team and one girls team, and Bloomington High School South, where the host school and Bloomington North combined forces for separate boys and girls teams.
Times and points were kept at each location, then Terre Haute and Bloomington organizers shared them with each other before determining the final results.
For girls, Terre Haute slipped past Bloomington 329-282. But the Bloomington boys outpointed Terre Haute 442-180.
Weirdly (but probably for the best), neither side got to see the other side compete. So Terre Haute swimmers left the Aquatic Center not knowing how they had fared individually against their Bloomington foes.
After all the results were tabulated, girls winners from Terre Haute were its 200-yard medley relay foursome of South's Murphy Moore, Demme Hancewicz, Lyric Irish and Haley Sakbun; junior Sakbun in the 50 freestyle; junior Annie Demchak of North in the 100 butterfly; junior Charissa Chow of South in the 50 backstroke; and junior Grace Foltz of South in diving.
Terre Haute's only boys champion was South junior Ike Holts in diving.
This was the first meet of the season for Terre Haute North and second for Terre Haute South, so all head coaches involved were glad to get it in without issues.
"The northside kids love competing with our friends from Terre Haute South and are proud to be able to represent Terre Haute in the Sister Cities meet," said Mike Williams, who guides both North squads. "Both the boys and the girls Patriot swimming and diving rosters are very small this season compared to the last several years, but every time they step on the boards or the starting blocks, they compete with all they have. That is really all that a coach could ask for.
"According to [assistant] coach Troy Cuthbertson, the divers were pretty sharp today and just need to fine-tune some of the details to put up some really good scores. As far as the swimmers go, I am very happy with their performance. We had some very good swims from our veterans, including a 100[-yard] butterfly victory and a third-place finish in the 50 butterfly from team co-captain Annie Demchak and top-three finishes from team co-captain Jessie Breitwesier in the 100 back[stroke] and Nevaeh Lauritzen in the 50 free[style].
"For the gentlemen, Troy Obereste-Vorth took runner-up in the 100 breast[stroke], while Nate Gauer took second in the 50 fly and third in both the 100 fly and 100 free."
Terre Haute South coaches Emily Marrs (girls) and Cristina Elliott (boys) shared similar sentiments about the unique meet, then praised their own teams.
"The girls did really well today," Marrs told the Tribune-Star. "Haley had three first-place finishes here [although two of her times were topped by Bloomington swimmers in Bloomington, it was learned later]. . . . Overall, we saw some time drops. We even saw some best times. The relays swam really well together.
"Under the circumstances, we had to go with the flow and I thought we did OK."
"We've got a young group this season," Elliott explained. "They progressed through the week in a way that they got even better today [compared to the season opener Wednesday at Greencastle] for the most part."
Terre Haute South and North are scheduled to have a dual meet against each other Jan. 14 in the Aquatic Center.
