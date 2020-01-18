The heroes kept coming for Terre Haute South on Saturday in the Conference Indiana Wrestling Tournament, all the way up to the final second of the final match.
That last hero, incidentally, isn't even from Terre Haute South, although coach Gabe Cook and his athletes would probably be happy right now to make Bloomington North's Race Stewart an honorary Brave.
But when Stewart's work was done, the Braves had finished with 262 team points to 260.5 for Bloomington South, giving Cook's team its first Conference Indiana championship. Terre Haute North finished a strong fourth.
The Braves had four individual champions, the same as Bloomington South. Gary Bays, available to the team for the first time, may have been the most surprising one; Moses Hamm, unbeaten for the second weekend in a row after Outstanding Wrestler honors a week ago at South Vermillion, one of the least surprising ones; Brendan McPike, battling his way through illness, the closest call; and Josh Howell, defending conference champion and a state finalist a year ago, the quickest one, pinning his final opponent in 15 seconds.
"He tried to upper-body me," Howell said of Southport's Ceu Thang. "That's one of my main offenses and main defenses, so I just threw him to his back."
"That was really big for me," McPike said of his win over Gage Nelson, also of Southport. "I kept being second last year: here, at the sectional and at the regionals. I've been kind of sick lately, and [Nelson] gave me all I wanted."
The heroics had started well before the final round, however.
"We lost to Bloomington South [in a dual meet] the other day," Hamm pointed out. "We made some adjustments and we came out today and wrestled tough."
The semifinals may have been the most important round for the Braves, Cook indicated.
"Gabe Recknor beat North's Ty Crews, who was seeded ahead of him, to get to the finals, and Nate Recknor's [semifinal] match was a rematch with the kid who beat him Wednesday [in the dual meet with the Panthers] and he got hurt early, but he stayed out there," the coach said.
As the last round of matches progressed, the team scores between the two Souths were usually within a point or two — or a half a point — of each other. With one weight class to go, although the Braves trailed, they could win if two things happened in the 285-pound finals: Austin Dalton, wrestling in a fifth-place match, had to win by a pin and Bloomington South's Conor Lucas, wrestling the unbeaten Stewart, had to lose.
No pressure at all for Dalton, a first-year wrestler who came into the tournament with just four varsity matches under his belt and who had his entire team at the edge of the mat cheering him on.
"I felt like I really needed to win," he said after the match. "Something just flipped a switch in my head," and 23 seconds into the second period Dalton put Cody Thurnall of Columbus North on his back for the pin.
"Every one of my teammates deserved to win [the tournament]," Dalton said. "It was for them."
That turned out to be the easy part. Although Stewart was unbeaten for the year, he and Lucas were tied 1-1 in the third period and both the big guys were out of gas. In the final seconds, Lucas grabbed Stewart up high and threw him — but both wrestlers were out of bounds. No points. And in the first-takedown-wins overtime session that followed, Stewart got behind Lucas for the championship-deciding points.
"I'm really proud of my guys," Cook said. "This is the first time we've beaten Bloomington South in anything, and it's really good for our program."
Cook had been a little more nervous than his 152-pounder, apparently.
"I expected [to win the conference championship]," Hamm said. "It feels pretty good though."
Coach Beau Pingleton of the Patriots felt pretty good afterward too. The Patriots were the only team without an individual champion — Nicolas Sconce outwrestled his seed for a runner-up finish that was North's best — but they didn't have a sixth-place finisher either.
"Overall this was pretty good," Pingleton said. "We've come a long way in two years. This was our best finish, and it was a full team effort.
"We lost a lot of close ones, but we had a lot of success too," he added. "We're a young team, and we're just starting to have success."
Conference Indiana results
Team scores — Terre Haute South 262, Bloomington South 260.5, Southport 219.5, Terre Haute North 193, Bloomington North 148, Columbus North 144.
106 — Nathan Smith (Sp), 2. Austin Woolston (THS), 3. Nathan Roberts (THN)
113 — Gary Bays (THS), 3. Collier Schell (THN)
120 — Delany Ruhlman (BS), 3. Harrison May (THS), 4. Ethan Proffitt (THN)
126 — Nicolas Castelluccio (BS), 2. Alex Rose (THS), 4. Gage Cohen-Cook (THN)
132 — Luke Goodwin (Sp), 2. Gabe Recknor (THS), 4. Ty Crews (THN)
138 — Keandre Watson (CN), 2. Nate Recknor (THS), 5. Brandon Greene (THN)
145 — Justice Cash (BN), 2. Nicolas Sconce (THN), 6. Clinton Speitel (THS)
152 — Moses Hamm (THS), 3. Sammy Saunders (THN)
160 — Wade Presson (BS), 3. Nate Lommock (THS), 5. Nathan Phipps (THN)
170 — Tristan Ruhlman (BS), 3. Nick Casad (THS), 5. Landon Boland (THN)
182 — Brendan McPike (THS), 4. Gabe Bignell (THN)
195 — Kyven Carter (Sp), 2. Christian Verst (THS), 4. Francisco Franco (THN)
220 — Josh Howell (THS), 5. Jazz Brown (THN)
285 — Race Stewart (BN), 3. Nick Milner (THN), 5. Austin Dalton (THS)
Next — The North-South meet is Wednesday at South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.