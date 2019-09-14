The Terre Haute South High School boys tennis program continued its strong start to the 2019 season Saturday, going undefeated as a team in its own Braves Invitational.
South hosted Roncalli, Chesterton and Evansville Memorial. Brave coach Jami Patterson enjoyed the opportunity for the team to return home in a more relaxed environment than its has faced lately.
“The atmosphere was a bit more relaxed today but everyone was still confident in their ability to win,” Patterson said. “With having played so many tough matches recently, I think that this was much needed.”
South defeated Roncalli 5-0, Chesterton 4-1 and Evansville Memorial 5-0. The Braves, who fell just one game short of a perfect sweep, looked up to par with their state ranking, improving to 12-1 for the year.
The Braves team features a flurry of strong-willed athletes, many of whom are determined to make their name known in the Indiana state tournament.
After an earlier-than-desired exit in 2018, South junior Matthew Roberts, who took up the No. 2 singles spot for the team, said the bar is already set for where the Braves want to go this year.
“We lost in semistate last year and I can’t wait for another chance,” Roberts said. “We are going to state this year, absolutely. We are going to state.”
Of the 14 matches that the Braves won throughout the day, 13 were decided in straight sets. The patience and power that South utilized through the day showed why it is one of the top teams in the state, and opposing coaches took notice.
Despite losing its matchup with South, Chesterton coach Tom Bour liked the opportunity that his team had in playing its state-ranked host.
“South was one of the biggest reasons that we were excited to come down here,” Bour said. “To have the opportunity to come down here and play against a team of that caliber was a great opportunity.”
South has been consistent through the start of the season, with chemistry reaching an all-time high throughout the lineup. Junior Canaan Sellers, the Braves No. 1 singles player, is happy with what the group has accomplished up to this point.
“Everything has come together really well so far this year and some things have worked out better then we could have hoped they would be,” Sellers said. “I think that we have the ability to get to state as a team this year and we can go above where we are now.”
With just four seniors on the South roster, Patterson has enjoyed watching her team develop in both talent and leadership from multiple spots in the lineup.
“It is unbelievable to have that leadership on our team,” Patterson said, “We have a lot of athletes that are young but are getting some great experience this year and will be back in the future.”
2019 Braves Invitational
Team records – TH South 3-0, Chesterton 2-1, Evansville Memorial 1-2, Roncalli 0-3.
TH South 4, Chesterton 1
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Luke Liapes 6-0, 6-0; Fabio Hauduc (C) def. Matthew Roberts 6-4, 1-6, 10-7; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Troy Feller 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jake Thacker–Seth Gage (THS) def. Nick Hanson–Corydon Gaff 6-3, 7-6 (2); Aiden Fellows–Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Drew Engels–James Navarro 6-3, 6-1.
TH South 5, Roncalli 0
Singles — Sellers (THS) Tyler Schofield 6-1, 6-0; Roberts (THS) def. Sam Licaco 6-0, 6-0; Morris (THS) def. Ty Runsburg 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Thacker-Gage (THS) def. Callum Cougill–Sammy Lungston 6-1, 6-1; Von Stadler–Will Luttrell (THS) def. Liam Moore–Josh Wormann 6-3, 6-1.
TH South 5, Evansville Memorial 0
Singles — Sellers (THS) def. Michael Zenni 6-1, 6-0; Roberts (THS) def. Blake Anderson 6-0, 6-2; Morris (THS) def. Gavin Conaughty 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Fellows-Kallubhavi (THS) def. Marshall Knight–Joe Fields 6-1, 6-1; Atul Odaymanalangram–Jackson Goode (THS) def. Wyatt Zausch–Jackson Greenfield 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.
Next — Terre Haute South plays host Avon at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
