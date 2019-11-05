The Terre Haute South girls basketball team opened its 2019-20 season Tuesday night with a 66-42 home loss to Plainfield. The contest also marked the beginning of the Will Staal era for the Braves, who debuted as the South head coach.
“Plainfield came out strong and proved they are a good team,” Staal said. “We knew this wasn’t going to be easy, but when people punch us we need to be able to react better than we did tonight.”
Terre Haute South was outpaced by Plainfield from the opening tip, turning the ball over several times before falling behind 9-1. Through the majority of the first half of play, the Braves were unable to penetrate into the paint, with the majority of points coming from behind the 3-point line.
Plainfield continued on a 14-5 run, taking a 23-6 advantage with nearly six minutes left before halftime. After several scoreless minutes, a 3-point shot from Kiersten Padgett seemed to revitalize the Braves. After struggling to score through the beginning of the contest, South began to match the Quakers shot for shot, keeping within striking distance at halftime, trailing 37-21.
“The girls wanted to set a tone early and they did,” Plainfield coach Curt Benge said. “After losing to South last year, the girls had that in their mind a bit and played well tonight.”
Plainfield opened the third quarter with a 10-0 burst, reasserting its lead over the Braves. A pair of free throws halfway through the period from junior Ally Pepperworth got South back on the board, but still left the host down 50-28 entering the fourth quarter.
Unwilling to back down, the Braves began to take a more aggressive approach, pushing the ball around the perimeter before finding open looks near the basket. South rolled its effort into the defensive side of the ball as well sophomore Paige Baldwin and senior Michaela Cox combined for 14 rebounds in the game. South was led in scoring by Pepperworth with 17 points.
“The great thing about basketball is that, unless it is a sectional loss, there is always another one to play,” Stall said. “We get a great opportunity soon and I am interested and excited to see how the girls respond.”
