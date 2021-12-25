Terre Haute South hasn't won the Classic since 2013, despite taking some good teams into the tournament since then. The Braves are younger and less experienced than some of the teams since 2013. Can they find a way to contend in 2021?
Here are five things to know about Terre Haute South going into the tournament.
5. Recent history — Last season in the Wabash Valley Classic, Terre Haute South lost to Northview 67-62 and lost to Class A No. 2-ranked (at the time) Kouts 80-61 before beating Cloverdale 62-47.
There have been better years for the Braves in the Classic, however. Three come to mind almost immediately.
Take 2013, for example. when they knocked off rival Terre Haute North 58-48 in the title game behind 15 points from Greg Newton inside the Patriots' packed gym. Scott Ridge was South's coach and its players named to the all-tournament team were Timmy Herrin, Tre Minnett and Conner Shipley.
December 2007 was when South, coached by the late Mike Saylor, chalked up the school's second Classic championship, beating Marshall (Ill.) 64-33 in the finale. Brothers Jake and Zach Odum were named to the all-tournament team. In the title game, Jake tallied 19 points and Zach 10 for the Braves, although John Michael Jarvis was their top scorer with 22 points.
The 2004 Braves, also guided by Saylor, provided South with its first Classic crown, holding off North 47-38 in front of a standing-room-only crowd inside South's gym in the final game. Even though the Braves emerged from the Classic as champions, only Armon Bassett was named to the 10-man all-tournament team.
Maybe Bassett scoring 29 of South's 47 points in the final matchup had something to do with that? Or maybe his 28 points in South's 54-35 semifinal victory over Northview played a part? Whatever the reasons, the 6-foot-1 senior ended up being named to the 2005 Indiana All-Star team before he took his athletic talents to Hargrave Military Academy, Indiana University and Ohio.
Also worth mentioning, South lost to North 76-69 in overtime for the 2015 Classic championship. But on the positive side for the Braves, their Jaylen Minnett was named winner of the Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player Award.
4. All-time team history — Most "older" adults remember that the Gordon Neff-coached Braves qualified for the pre-class IHSAA state finals three straight years (1977, 1978 and 1979) conducted inside Indianapolis' Market Square Arena. They came closest to winning it all in '78 when junior Richard Wilson hit two midcourt shots — one in regulation and one in overtime — in the 65-64 title-game loss to Muncie Central. In 1991, South — guided by Pat Rady and led on the court by future NBA player Brian Evans — reached the state finals but lost to Brebeuf in the afternoon semifinals. That final four occurred inside Indianapolis' Hoosier Dome (later renamed the RCA Dome and later imploded).
3. All-time individual history — The top five leading scorers in Terre Haute South history, which dates back to the fall of 1971, are Jaylen Minnett (2017 graduate) with 1,782 points, De'Avion Washington (2018) with 1,648, current South coach Maynard Lewis (1998) with 1,377, Will Uzzell (1978) with 1,356 and the late Mike Joyner (1977) with 1,326. Jaylen Minnett, also the Classic's fourth-leading scorer ever with 251 points, had a 40-point Classic explosion against Edgewood in 2016.
Past Indiana All-Stars for boys include Cam Cameron in 1979, the late Kevin Thompson in 1980, Tony McGee in 1989, Evans in 1991, Steve Hart in 1992, Lewis in 1998, Bassett in 2005, Jaylen Minnett in 2017 and Washington in 2018.
2. This season — The Braves opened with a 3-5 record prior to their Dec. 22 home clash against Columbus North. Through those first eight games, leading scorers were 5-foot-11 sophomore guard Zayvion Baker at 13.1 and 6-0 senior guard Amariyae Wilson at 11.9.
South has been plagued by absences in its early games, occasionally suiting up eight players in a game.
"The players are starting to come together and we look forward to getting better with the goal of making a strong run late in the year," Lewis told the Tribune-Star.
1. Bounce back? — The Braves have a tall order in their opening game against unbeaten Sullivan, however, in their Classic history, South has only lost their first game of the Classic in consecutive seasons three times. They all came in a three-year span from 2010-12, the period directly after Jake Odum left the team, and an era spanning two different coaches — Saylor and Ridge.
