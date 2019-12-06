Generally shooting 75 percent from the field for a quarter is a good thing for a high school basketball team.
For visiting Evansville Central on Friday night, it was anything but as host Terre Haute North finished off a 25-2 run that led to a 65-37 nonconference win.
The Patriots had scored the last eight points of the second quarter, taking a 13-2 run into intermission with a 31-16 lead.
And although Central hit 3 of its 4 shots in the third quarter, the Bears didn’t got a shot off until North had scored eight more points, and didn’t make a shot until the 2:44 mark.
By that time, the score was 43-16 — Andrew Windle’s run-breaking 3-pointer cutting the lead to 43-19 — and the outcome was pretty well decided.
The Bears had nine turnovers while getting those four shots.
“We took away [the Bears’] stuff,” coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said after the game. “The communication defensively was excellent tonight.”
“We didn’t adjust to what we’d talked about at halftime,” coach Rodney Walker of the Bears said.
Neither team shot well early, but the shots North made early were all from long range.
A 9-0 run — 3-pointers by Matt Gauer, Dalton Sturm and Gauer again — put the home team ahead for good at 12-5 and it was 15-10 at the quarter after Gauer hit another 3-pointer.
North led 21-14 before the Patriots scored on anything other than a 3-pointer — a rebound basket by Noah Crosley — and those were the fourth and fifth points in that 25-2 run that decided the game.
“A great team win,” Woelfle said. “We really focused on perfect execution on offense, making great decisions and really playing good team defense. We did all of those things tonight and this group was rewarded with a win.”
Gauer led all scorers with 15 — all from 3-point range — and Sturm added 13. Neither played much in the second half, not at all in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Mark Hankins, the last of North’s 11 players to get on the court, finished with 12 points and the 6-foot-4, 170 (maybe)-pounder, led all rebounders with six. Cody Bunch had five steals.
Henry Brown had 13 points to lead Central, with Caiden Byrd adding eight and Windle six.
“We need work on our effort and our attitude,” Walker said after the game. “Until we work on ourselves, we’re not going to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.