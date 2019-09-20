Terre Haute North felt like it left several plays on the field the last two weeks in losses to Conference Indiana foes that could’ve made a significant difference in the outcome of both.
On Friday, the Patriots left the friendly confines of their home turf and traveled to Class 5A No. 10-ranked Bloomington North.
They hoped to right the ship by playing a complete game on both sides of the ball, but instead found themselves in similar situations as before — plenty of good as well as plenty of bad — which led to a 31-14 loss, their third straight after starting the season 2-0.
“In our three losses, it’s the same story. We look good at times and then there’s times where it’s terrible and it’s a lack of fundamentals,” Terre Haute North coach Chris Barrett said.
During its two-game losing skid entering Friday, Terre Haute North had difficulty keeping its opponents out of the end zone, giving up an average of 33 points per game to Bloomington South and Terre Haute South.
Early on against Bloomington North, it was the same story.
The Cougars — possessing a dual-threat quarterback in sophomore Reece Lozano, an every-down running back in Xavier Trueblood and a slew of receiving threats that create mismatches with their size — moved the ball down the field with ease.
In fact, they scored on each of their first three possessions and four of their first five, putting pressure on Terre Haute North’s offense that was without starting quarterback Matt Gauer.
“They’re a very good football team,” Barrett said of the Cougar offense. “But every time they made a big play tonight, we did something wrong. They’re good, but at the same time, we’re making it too easy on our opponents.”
Jace Russell, who typically starts behind Gauer as the team’s running back, stepped in at the quarterback position.
After being forced to punt the ball on their first three possessions of the night, Russell began to find comfort as the signal caller and led a 49-yard drive that ended with a picture-perfect 25-yard touchdown pass from the junior to Eli Moody in the back of the end zone.
That score cut the North deficit to 24-14 at the break. The Patriots scored their first touchdown of the night on a 95-yard kick return from freshman Bryson Carpenter, which gave the visitors their lone lead.
“He did a great job, even though the score doesn’t show it,” Barrett said of Russell. “I have no problem having him at quarterback when needed. He’s done so much for us.”
Neither team was able to put points on the board in the third period, despite each driving well into the other’s territory.
That changed early into the fourth quarter, though.
It looked as if the Patriots would get the ball with a chance to inch even closer after stopping the Cougars on third and 9.
Bloomington North lined up in punt formation, but the ball was snapped to Charlie Bless, who found Colin Weger for a 20-yard catch. It earned a first down, which was used to score another touchdown on a Trueblood run — his second of the night — making it a 31-14 game.
“It was huge, but it was because of a lack of fundamentals,” said Barrett of the fake punt that led to a touchdown.
Russell maneuvered the Patriots offense down the field on the ensuing drive, putting them just six yards from a score. But after losing yards on third down, they elected to go for the field goal in hopes of slicing the deficit to 14. The snap, however, sailed over holder Russell’s head, ending the once-promising drive and the game.
