Terre Haute North didn’t set the world in fire in the first Pizza Hut Wabash Valley Classic, even though Hall of Fame coach Jim Jones was among the planners of the event.
Since then, however, the Patriots have been the most successful team in the tournament’s history. Currently unbeaten, North looks to be ready to be a major factor again.
Here are five things to know about Terre Haute North.
5. Drought? Not exactly — No team has enjoyed the Classic more than Terre Haute North. Current coach Todd Woelfle has won seven championships, more than twice as many as any other coach, and the man behind him on the list is his own coach, Jim Jones, with three championships.
So when the Patriots went 1-2 last season, it was a jolt.
4. On the other hand — The Classic had earned its nickname “The Todd Woelfle Invitational” the previous two seasons, however, which made those two losses in 2020 so surprising.
North won the 2019 Classic despite entering it with a 2-4 record — surprising, but not as surprising as the 2018 tournament when North came in 0-6 before sweeping its four Classic games.
3. Extremely identical — Probably the most famous set of twins in Classic history are Lucas and Logan Eitel, who led Marshall to the 2008 Classic championship. Telling them apart was virtually impossible.
North juniors Alex and Isaac Ross — who have a Marshall connection themselves, by the way — are just as hard to tell apart. More important, from a Patriot perspective, is what else they do that’s identical. Their jump shots and free throws are identical in form and results. They don’t miss often.
2. Deep and physical? — The Patriots got votes in the Associated Press Class 4A poll last week for the first time in quite awhile. The Patriots stood up to the test of state recognition with a last-second 35-34 win at Bloomington South on Dec. 17. Another test was to come on Dec. 21 against Plainfield (the game was played after the deadline for this section) are threats to their unbeaten record.
While the usual North starting lineup has been Mark Hankins, Colin Frank, Bryson Carpenter, Alex Ross and Damon Sturm, the Patriots can go at least 10 deep. Isaac Ross and Chris Owens have made big contributions in recent games, Ethan Scott is a valuable frontcourt reserve, Bryce Maxwell is a heady (valedictorian?) backcourt reserve and Jaden Wayt is just waiting for a chance to shine.
And after being one of the physically smallest Class 4A teams in the state in recent seasons, the Patriots have had at least two opposing coaches so far this season mention how long and physical they are this year. Even Hankins, who a couple of years ago weighed about 140 pounds (he’s 6-foot-5), has added muscle.
1. And yet — For all their past Classic successes, the Patriots haven’t had many first-round Classic draws any tougher than this year’s. The Patriots tip off the entire tournament at 10 a.m. on the first day against Northview, the winner of that game remaining as a contender for the championship and the loser becoming the favorite to win the consolation bracket.
