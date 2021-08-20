Billy Blundell, 36, is beginning his 22nd consecutive season with Terre Haute North High School football.
Those doing the math will quickly realize two things: that his stint began when he was a 14-year-old freshman, and that it doesn't include any years off after graduation. Former Patriot coach Chris Barrett invited Blundell to join the coaching staff if he didn't have a collegiate playing opportunity, and now Blundell succeeds Barrett as the Patriots' head coach.
"I'm just trying to get it all figured out," Blundell said recently. "It's been a whirlwind the last few months. Surreal. It's been fun, but it's a heck of a learning process."
A full-time varsity staff member for the past 13 years, Blundell says he's been a "Swiss army knife" on the Patriot staff, serving as video coordinator and special teams coordinator while being heavily involved with the Patriot offense.
And for five of those seasons, Blundell left North's practice to help with a youth football team that included his son; now those players, many of North's juniors and seniors, make up part of the nucleus of the 2021 Patriots.
To say Blundell is emotionally invested in this team would be a drastic understatement.
"I'm going to try to make this an enjoyable experience for these kids," he said. "It's my way of giving back. Football can give them a brotherhood that lasts a lifetime. I want them to have fun."
And he thinks they will have fun.
The Patriots were 4-6 last season and endured a four-game losing streak to start their Conference Indiana season. But in their last three regular-season games they knocked off conference rival Southport and Class 3A power Brebeuf by two touchdowns each, and dominated the first half of a road game against eventual Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Chatard. That eventual loss, and a competitive sectional setback against highly ranked Decatur Central, didn't diminish the effort.
Now, Blundell said, "We're still pretty young, but we've got a lot of guys coming back [from last season] and a great senior class."
Captains have been chosen for the upcoming season, and they could all be senior defensive standouts: Griffin Klingerman (5-foot-10, 183), a strong safety and also a running back; Sammy Saunders (6-2, 185), an outside linebacker who could be a tight end on offense; and Griffin Graham (5-8, 175), a linebacker who could see action at fullback.
"They stepped up and were leaders all summer, even when we didn't know who the head coach was going to be," Blundell said.
If the coach has his wish, his captains will be strictly on the defensive side of the ball. With one notable exception, the Patriots will try to have totally different platoons.
The return of junior Bryson Carpenter (6-1, 175), who sat out as a sophomore, fills a hole at the quarterback position with juniors Damon Sturm (5-11, 160) and Jesiah Richardson (6-0, 230) with him in the backfield.
Receivers include juniors Jaden Wayt (6-3, 170), Will Blundell (6-0, 135) and Conner Bray (6-2, 155) while returning linemen — some in different spots this season — Dylan Hersman (6-4, 240, Sr.), James McDonald (6-0, 245, Jr.) and Connor Howard (6-3, 255, Jr.) will be joined by Amar Gaffney (5-8, 205, Sr.) and Elijah Brownfield (5-10, 250, Jr.).
Richardson also is in the mix on the defensive line along with senior Hudson Smith (6-1, 225), junior Cary Carney (6-2, 250) and junior Mason DeSouza (5-8, 280). Linebackers should be Saunders, Graham and junior Donald Dean (6-3, 190) while Klingerman and junior Donovan Wright (5-8, 155) will lead the secondary. Twins Zach (6-0, 165) and Gaige (6-0, 175) Collins, both juniors, will be in the picture somewhere too. Junior Jack Butwin (5-10, 130) returns as the kicker, and may also become the punter.
"We have really good skill guys and a lot of really good athletes," coach Blundell said. "I wish we had more bigger guys; we've got to stay healthy up front.
"Last year we lost some close games. We're trying to learn how to finish, how to win, and to believe we can win."
