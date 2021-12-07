The Terre Haute North girls basketball team executed an impressive performance in a 55-33 home victory over West Vigo in girls high school basketball Tuesday night.
North went into the game averaging 59 points per game compared to West Vigo’s 39. West Vigo went into the contest on a seven-game win streak but had not beaten North in over ten years. The Vikings were looking to be the Patriot’s first home loss of the season. The Patriots were looking to kill the Vikings’ hot streak.
The first quarter was an exciting battle for both teams. West Vigo’s Adelynn Harris opened scoring with a layup making the score 2-0 with 7:42 remaining in the first. North responded with a Halie Gilbert layup tying the score up at two with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter.
Gilbert then scored again back-to-back on a layup and a jumps-shot from mid-range putting the Patriots up 6-2 with 4:59 remaining in the first quarter. After North’s 6-2 run Katelyn Fennell hit a momentum shifting 3-pointer with 3:26 remaining giving the Vikings a 7-6 lead over the Patriots.
Fennell shot one hundred percent at the 3-point line until her fifth 3-point attempt which was in the second quarter.
“Hats off to West Vigo,” North coach Nathan Dillion said. “That Fennell girl can shoot the lights out. She was on it tonight.”
West Vigo concluded the first quarter leading the North 15-10. Scoring opened in the second quarter with 6:07 remaining when North made an exciting steal that led to a fast break by Gilbert cutting West Vigo’s lead down 15-12. Fennell responded with another 3-pointer shot with 4:33 left in the first half making giving West Vigo an 18-12 lead.
“Fennell is a great player,” said Vikings head coach Jon Kirchoff. “We rely on her to do a lot of different things and tonight she was hitting.”
In the last minutes of the second quarter were exciting for North fans as they went on a 10-3 run. The second quarter ended with two major layups by Gilbert which ended up giving the Patriots a 22-21 lead heading into halftime.
“When you get tired you have mental lapses and do silly things sometimes,” said Kirchoff.
The third quarter was mainly North increasing its lead. It began with Preslee Michael opening scoring with a layup increasing their lead to 24-21 with 6:22 remaining in the third quarter. This led to North going on a 17- 4 run. The third quarter finished with North leading 41-26.
“These girls make my job easier,” Dillion said. “They knew they [West Vigo] had their half and it was our turn after halftime.”
Down 46-30 in the fourth quarter Harris hit a layup cutting North’s lead down 46-32. The Patriots responded with a Preslee Michael 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining making the score 49-32.
