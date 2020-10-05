A lot of things will look familiar on Tuesday at the Crawfordsville Regional for boys high school tennis.
Terre Haute South will face Northview and Fountain Central plays Southmont in the 5 p.m. matches, with the winners advancing to the championship match at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
It's the same four teams that played in this tournament a year ago, when the Braves defeated Fountain Central and then Southmont on their way to the state finals, and for the Braves and Knights a lot of the names will be the same.
For the last time.
South and Northview are senior-laden. Included in South's lineup are the three senior singles players — Canaan Sellers, Matthew Roberts and Caleb Morris — who led the way for the Braves a year ago plus seniors Stephen Kallubhavi and Cam Faro in doubles. Northview also has five seniors, although a couple in different spots than they were a year ago.
"It's been a great season and I'm so proud of all the boys," said coach Emily Goff of the Knights. "They won back-to-back sectionals and [Western Indiana Conference].
"Being loaded with seniors this year was nice, and we are definitely going to miss them," Goff added. "Going into a tough regional match we are going to be confident, play hard and have fun."
"I feel very confident going into this year's regional," said first-year South coach Ethan Caldwell. "My team has been playing outstanding this year and I have no doubt in their ability to win this year's regional."
The Braves are 18-3, which includes a 5-0 win over Northview. Fountain Central, champion of the Wabash River Conference, is 13-2 and Southmont — the only one of the four with a newish lineup — is 14-6 with a 13-match winning streak.
South has won two straight regionals and 20 in all and is the favorite to advance to Saturday's semistate at Center Grove. The host Trojans, ranked seventh in the state, are the Braves' likely opponent; South is ranked 25th.
