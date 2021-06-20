An American Legion baseball team that produced 27 hits in 10 offensive innings for the day couldn't be held in check for long, and Wayne Newton Post 346 erupted for six runs in its last two frames Sunday to beat Danville Post 210 8-4 in the championship game of the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational.
Rain had wiped out the entire Saturday schedule in the 12-team tournament, but five of its top seven seeded teams were able to play a single-elimination format on Sunday at Don Jennings Field. Stevensville, Mich., and Washington, Mo., made their long trips home on Saturday.
Alton, Ill., defeated Lafayette 12-8 in Sunday's first game, Danville beat Crawfordsville 3-2 and Post 346 downed Alton 17-2 in five innings.
And there wasn't a puddle in sight.
"Jerry Judson, Trey Cottrell, Nathan Will, David Will, Charlie Karr and Travis Mason, in some combination, were our grounds crew since Thursday," Post 346 manager Scott Moore said after the championship game. "All volunteers, and so were the PA announcer, the scoreboard operator, the ticket-takers and all the parents who worked in the concession stands [at two different fields on Thursday and Friday] whether their kids were playing or not. So in every sense of the word, this was a true team effort."
"It feels great," said Post 346 infielder Tyler Will. "It was nice to be at home in our own tournament, and to be able to represent Legion in front of the past guys [from Post 346]."
Will hadn't been feeling great in the bottom of the sixth inning a few moments before that, but he managed to spark the game-winning rally nevertheless.
Leading off that inning with the score tied 4-4, Will looked at one pitch for a ball, then fouled one over the backstop — and crumpled to the ground in pain with a leg cramp.
After lying flat on his back — with one "sympathetic" teammate yelling out, "Way to get dirty" from the dugout — Will got up and lined the next pitch down the left-field line. It was a sure double for a full-speed Will, but that isn't what was available.
"I was not thinking about [how much it hurt], I was focusing on getting on [second base]. I could deal with it after I got on base," said Will, who managed to elude the tag on a throw that beat him by several feet. "It was the first time I ever dove head-first, something that [teammate] Kade [Kline] usually does to get around a tag."
Cade Moore followed with a single up the middle, Will limping home without drawing a throw, and doubles by Kline, Jayson Cottrell and Caden Mason wrapped up the four-run inning. Danville got two runners on base in the seventh — and exhausted starting pitcher Gavin Morris's pitch count — but Moore got the final out.
Morris needed no help in the first four innings, retiring 11 of 12 batters. The one that reached base, after being hit by a pitch, was called out trying to steal second when the Danville batter interfered with Post 346 catcher Chase Aten.
Post 346 had scored twice in the bottom of the first on singles by Moore, Kline, Caleb Stultz and Cottrell — the latter two driving in the runs — but Danville got its first hit in the top of the fifth and turned it into a run on a stolen base and a two-out single.
The home team answered that run with two of its own in the bottom of the fifth — a double by Stultz and singles by Cottrell, Mason and Nate Rissler — but Danville got four hits of its own and tied the score in the top of the sixth.
Despite the day's offensive heroics, Scott Moore addressed the other aspects of the game afterward.
"All weekend we had very good pitching and excellent defense," the manager said. "If our pitchers throw strikes and pitch to contact, and if we make all the routine plays — and a great play here and there — I like our chances to win a lot of ballgames. And our catchers [Devon Barnhart and Aten] don't get a lot of recognition, but they did an outstanding job while wearing all that equipment in this heat."
• Post 346 17, Alton 2 — The home team broke open a reasonably close game with a 12-run third inning in Sunday's other game, with Kline scattering four hits and allowing just one earned run in five innings.
Cade Moore was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and four RBI to lead the way, while Mason was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBI; Kline 2 for 4; Gage Manuel 1 for 2 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Stultz 1 for 3 with a homer and two runs; Will 1 for 2 with two runs and three RBI; Rissler 1 for 2 with two runs and two RBI; and Morris and Cottrell scored twice each.
Championship game
DANVILLE POST 210 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Bryant ss 4-1-1-0, Sexton c 3-1-1-1, Ruch p-1b 3-0-1-2, Onnen 3b 3-1-1-0, Hobick lf 2-0-0-0, Elson 1b 2-0-0-0, Dodd p 1-0-0-0, Young rf 3-0-2-1, Howard cf 2-0-0-0, Coffin ph 1-0-0-0, Spear 2b 2-1-1-0. Totals 26-4-7-4.
WAYNE NEWTON POST 346 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Moore ss-p 3-2-3-1, Kline rf 4-2-2-1, Manuel rf 0-0-0-0, Stultz 3b-ss 4-1-2-1, Morris p-3b 3-0-0-0, Cottrell lf 4-2-3-3, Mason cf 4-0-3-1, Rissler dh 3-0-1-1, Aten c 0-0-0-0, Harrison 1b 2-0-0-0, Karr 1b 0-0-0-0, Will 2b 3-1-2-0. Totals 30-8-16-8.
Danville=000=013=0=—=4
Post 346=200=024=x=—=8
E — Bryant. DP — Danville 2. LOB — Danville 3, Post 346 8. 2B — Mason 2, Stultz, Will, Kline, Cottrell. SB — Kline 3, Onnen. CS — Hobick, Mason, Young. SH — Morris.
Danville=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Ruch (L)=5=13=6=6=3=2
Dodd=1=3=2=2=0=1
Post 346=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Morris (W)=6.2=6=4=4=0=7
Moore=0.1=0=0=0=1=1
HBP — by Morris (Hobick). WP — Ruch 2, Dodd. PB — Aten. T — 2:06.
Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (8-1) plays Thursday night at Lafayette.
