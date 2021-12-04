West Vigo's Vikings missed just enough free throws in the final eight minutes to let Owen Valley back in the game.
But they also made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the host Patriots 65-57 in Western Indiana Conference boys high school basketball Saturday night.
Sophomore guard Zeke Tanoos posted 18 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot to lead the Vikings, who improved their records to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the WIC.
"He's been making more of a conscientious effort to go to the boards," West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said of the 6-foot-3 Tanoos. "He's a very good rebounding guard. I thought he did a nice job tonight. Right off the bat, I thought he was sticking his nose in there and pursuing the basketball, which was great to see."
The Vikings finished with a whopping 36-20 advantage on the boards, largely because of Tanoos.
"Zeke got us some big, tough rebounds in traffic and I thought that really helped us at the beginning," coach Boehler added.
West Vigo jumped ahead 7-2 and 9-4 before taking an 11-9 lead into the second quarter. A rebound bucket by Tanoos, a 3-point goal by Ethan Kesler, a 3 by Tanoos and a layup by Tanoos padded the visitors' cushion to 21-13 midway through that frame.
Ahead 27-19, the Vikings benefited from consecutive 3s by Kesler and freshman Talan Boehler — son of the coach — to boost their advantage to 33-19. Another trey from young Boehler finalized the halftime score at 38-24. Tanoos had 10 of his rebounds by this point.
The third period was evenly matched, with Eli Wood's eight points keeping Owen Valley within respectable distance at 56-41. One of the highlights from that frame was a banked-in 3 from West Vigo's Connor Martin.
He didn't call it in advance, but it still counted (insert "wink" symbol here).
The fourth quarter got serious, however, as Zack Hamilton swished a 3, Cayden Paquette converted a steal into a layup, Paquette sank a pair of free throws and Paquette nailed a trey from the left wing to pull the Patriots within 58-53 with 1:22 showing on the scoreboard. During that span, the Vikings missed the front end of three one-and-one free throws to create an opportunity for the home team.
Talan Boehler ended the drought by connecting on two freebies with 56 seconds left, then five more throws (one by Tanoos, two by Whyatt Easton and two more by young Boehler) in the final 38.5 seconds preserved the triumph.
Talan Boehler, who came off the bench, ended up with 12 points and Kesler chipped in with 10 for West Vigo. Owen Valley's top scorers were Paquette and Wood with 16 points apiece and Hamilton with 13. Paquette also contributed six rebounds and three steals.
"This is a tough place to play," Joe Boehler told the Tribune-Star afterward. "Owen Valley's always been a tough place to come in and play. They have a really good team this year.
"I was proud of our kids tonight. I thought we got off to a good start. We built a nice lead over the first two, three quarters of the game. There in the fourth quarter, we missed some free throws that we probably should have hit and we allowed them to get themselves back in the game."
As for his son, coach Boehler isn't ready to put him in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame yet, but he did praise the youngster's effort through the first three games.
"He's a freshman and he's learning," Joe Boehler assessed. "He's had some really good practices here early in the season."
The Boehlers and the rest of the Vikings are likely to get a tough test Friday when Northview visits the Jim Mann Green Dome.
