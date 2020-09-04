Terre Haute North recovered a Bloomington South fumble on the opening kickoff and played competitively throughout this Conference Indiana high school football game Friday night.
But the end result for the Patriots was a 17-10 loss, their first setback of the season.
“I was very happy with the way our offense pounded the ball on the ground all night,” said Terre Haute North assistant coach Alex Bettag, who filled in for head coach Chris Barrett (out for medical reasons) for the second straight week.
“We chewed up a ton of yards [232 to be exact]. Our biggest issue was not finishing off drives in the end zone.”
On the Patriots’ opening possession, which started on the home team’s 37-yard line after the fumble, seven running plays left them short of the end zone and the ball returned to Bloomington South.
Starting from its 19, it racked up 13 plays, culminating with D.J. Bull’s 20-yard strike to a leaping Jalen Peck in the left side of the end zone late in the first quarter.
The Panthers increased their margin to 10-0 with 9:22 to go in the first half as Nathan Zurface booted a 25-yard field goal to cap off a 66-yard drive.
The Patriots finally scored, despite their next-to-last drive of the half beginning from their own 14, to pull within 10-7. Key set-up plays were runs of 17 and 24 yards by Damon Sturm before quarterback Jace Russell darted across the goal line from 1 yard out with 2:00 showing on the scoreboard.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. But early in the fourth quarter, Bull found a streaking Peck to complete a 60-yard touchdown play that boosted Bloomington South’s lead to 17-7.
Terre Haute North managed to get in position for Jack Butwin to connect on a 29-yard field goal with 5 minutes remaining, but that was as close as the Patriots could get.
“Defensively, you could probably pull four or five plays out of the game and we shut them out,” Bettag told the Tribune-Star. “We have to eliminate the big plays and doing a better job of taking the football away.”
Terre Haute North (2-1 overall, 0-1 CI) will visit Terre Haute South next Friday. Bloomington South (2-1, 1-0) will travel to Bloomington North that same night.
