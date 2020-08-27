Two of the Wabash Valley's earliest victims of coronavirus-related problems are expecting to be competing in high school football the next few days.
North Central returned to the practice field on Tuesday and will open its season Saturday night at North Daviess after having to cancel a scrimmage with Sullivan and a season-opening game at West Vigo.
Riverton Parke returned to practice on Monday after missing a scrimmage vs. Covington and Wabash River Conference games against Attica and Fountain Central. The Panthers are optimistically looking for an opponent this coming Monday, Aug. 31 — they will practice on Saturday to complete their preseason quota — and expect to resume their usual schedule on Saturday, Sept. 5, at South Vermillion. The Wildcats and Panthers moved their game back in case the Riverton Parke players needed an extra day of rest.
"We were supposed to play Fountain Central [which would have been the Panthers' opponent this Friday in a normal season] on Aug. 31, but then they got quarantined [last] Friday night," said Riverton Parke coach Brad Sanders in summarizing the awkward beginning of the Wabash River Conference season that's also included a quarantine at Seeger prior to last weekend.
North Central players were back in school on Tuesday and will fulfill their practice requirements Friday.
"North Daviess was nice enough to move our game to Saturday," coach Brad Hudson of the Thunderbirds said this week. "We couldn't trade film because we haven't played yet, but we'll try to execute our stuff and do what we can.
"We started school on Aug. 11," Hudson continued. "We practiced that Tuesday and Wednesday, then we had to sit out for 10 days."
The Thunderbirds were excited to be back in the classroom this week, their coach indicated.
"It's hard to do virtual school," Hudson said. "They're happy to be back at school, where they can have a pattern of a day."
Although North Central will have at least one fewer game than was scheduled, Hudson and his team are looking forward to the ones they'll have.
"Our expectations haven't changed," Hudson said. "[The quarantine] just pushed us back a little bit. But we're much improved [from last year's 2-9 team]. We have kids back in key spots."
Riverton Parke is also expecting to see improvement from a 3-7 campaign last fall, but one of those wins came over Fountain Central and that rivalry is apparently suspended for this fall.
If the Panthers can get their two games played next week, their opponent on Sept. 11 is supposed to be Seeger, so that game's status might also be in question. The Panthers host the Thunderbirds, by the way, on Oct. 2.
Parke Heritage lost its Seeger game — against former Rockville coach Herb King — last week, and was going to travel to the southeastern part of the state to play Class 4A team Franklin County last Saturday until that game fell through.
The Wolves expect to open on Friday at home against Covington and then — fingers crossed, perhaps — play Sept. 4 at North Central. The Parke Heritage games against Riverton Parke and Fountain Central are the last two weeks of the season.
It's likely that no one is looking that far ahead.
"This is kind of like a JV season, where somebody always cancels," Sanders summarized. "We just want to play."
