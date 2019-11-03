When Joey Davidson and Jared Rehmel began their stints as girls high school basketball coaches at North Central and Linton, the going was a little slow.
Davidson’s first two Thunderbird teams combined for a 15-34 record, while Rehmel’s first three Miner squads were a combined 12-58.
Then things changed in a hurry.
Thanks to a bunch of girls who are now juniors, North Central has been 31-19 the last two years, with a sectional championship a year ago, and Linton has been 42-8 with back-to-back unbeaten seasons in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference.
To no one’s surprise, those two teams should be among the Wabash Valley powers again as the season begins this week.
Davidson’s daughter Averi is part of North Central’s nucleus of juniors that also includes Courtney Williams and Jocelyn Cox, with Brinley Stone a fourth returning starter. Two players injured last season, junior Mackenzy Haviland and sophomore Lily Hutchison, and freshmen Katie Jones and Emma Zimmerman should also help the Thunderbirds in their quest to take further steps.
“North Central girls have never won a regional,” coach Davidson said when asked about goals. And while his team can outscore a lot of opponents, rebounding and especially defense have been stressed in early practices.
“We couldn’t guard a stop sign last year,” he said.
Linton lost two starters from last year’s team, but again there’s a junior nucleus 5-5 Aubrey Burgess, 6-0 Haley Rose and 5-9 Vanessa Shafford for opponents of the Miners to contend with. All three were double-figure scorers a year ago, with Shafford leading the team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots.
Adding to the Miners’ wealth is 5-9 sophomore Jaylee Hayes, a transfer from Shakamak who was a double-figure scorer in summer competition. That’s a lot of scoring punch, but Rehmel said, “They are so unselfish I sometimes have to tell them to shoot.”
Others in the mix for playing time are 6-0 sophomore Gentry Warrick, 5-10 sophomore Aliyah Thuis and 5-8 junior Abby Brownfield. “We have a lot of length,” Rehmel pointed out.
The Miners still haven’t won a sectional with this group, and it won’t get easier this year: Paoli and Vincennes Rivet, last year’s Class A state runner-up, have been added.
Two other teams that won sectionals last season are Northview and North Vermillion, although there’s some rebuilding necessary for both teams.
Six seniors, including three starters, graduated from the Knights’ 16-10 season, but 5-10 senior Haley Richey looks capable of taking up a lot of the scoring slack and two sophomores, 5-6 Macey Timberman and 5-9 Aliyah Owens, both had big moments in backcourt. Timberman started most of last year, both of them are likely to be in the lineup most of the time this year.
Best of the inside returnees is 5-10 senior Makenzie Barger. Newcomers who could make a difference are 5-10 sophomore Hanna Dawson and 5-5 freshman Audri Spencer.
North Vermillion returns three starters, including its two leading scorers in junior McKenzie Crowder and senior Rylee Dowers and one of its post players, senior Hannah Ellis. Sophomore Ava Martin started often late in the season too.
The problem for coach Mark Switzer’s team, 24-3 last year, is that its strength was its nine-player rotation, and the other five of those have graduated. Sophomore Cami Pearman and freshman Callie Naylor look ready to help, but the Falcons will have to play in a different way.
“We’ll have to stay healthy and stay out of foul trouble,” said Switzer. “Seeger and South Vermillion are pretty good [in the Wabash River Conference] and both of them have more depth than we have. Parke Heritage will be tough too.”
Conference by conference, here’s what other teams look like.
Western Indiana Conference
• Sullivan — Coach Julie Meeks’ Golden Arrows had some tough luck in conference games last year but were 14-10 overall and have enough varsity players back to improve on that record this winter.
Reagan Holeman, a 5-2 senior, is a four-year starter and the team’s main 3-point threat, while the sophomore Shorter twins, Delainey and Gracie, are players not locked into positions who can score, rebound, defend and compete. Two juniors, 5-8 Brionna Perkinson and 5-5 Debra Smith, have been occasional starters, while 6-0 sophomore Genevieve Vandergriff is an emerging inside force and freshman Lauren Craighead should help right away.
Among other conference teams, three Putnam County squads tied for second when there was a West Division last year; South Putnam (14-8) may have the most back among that trio, while Greencastle (14-8) has a new coach. North Putnam was 13-10 a year ago.
In what was the East Division in 2018-2019, the stars have graduated from Cloverdale (22-4) and Owen Valley (20-7). Edgewood (4-21) probably won’t go winless again, while Indian Creek is coming off a 13-12 season and Brown County was 7-15.
West Vigo’s preview will be in Tuesday’s Tribune-Star.
Wabash River Conference
• South Vermillion — The Wildcats were just 14-13 overall but finished in third place behind North Vermillion and Seeger, and graduated just one reserve from that team.
Four-year starter Mallory Hawkins has more than 1,300 career points to lead the way, with fellow seniors Rebecca Berry and Jenna Myers up front and juniors Chloe Rippy and Lexi Gilman in the backcourt. Eight other players, six with varsity experience, are available for first-year coach Scott Jones. Jones lists Seeger as the conference favorite, with North Vermillion and Parke Heritage other threats.
• Parke Heritage — Coach Bob Kyle’s first team of Wolves went 12-13 and tied for fifth in the WRC, and returns two frontline starters in 5-10 Grace Ramsay and 5-11 Hannah O’Brien.
Senior Macy Millspaugh and juniors Mady Millspaugh and Lexi Jones have all started at times; seniors Karlee Jeffries and Grace Kiefner and sophomore Courtney Mack are also experienced, and there are some newcomers in the picture too.
Kyle likes the fact that his team won’t have to play a conference game until Dec. 12. By that time the Wolves could be fierce.
• Riverton Parke — Coach Derek Cleghorn’s Panthers will have a new look this winter after a 2-23 season a year ago.
The team’s top three scorers, all of whom had played meaningful minutes for a sectional championship team as freshmen, have graduated, so the challenge will be finding scoring. Most experienced returnees are 5-2 senior Carmen Ingram, 5-4 sophomore Caeden Bennett, 5-8 sophomore Alyssa Fellows, 5-6 senior Hannah Kirchoff and 5-7 sophomore Ava Pharr. Freshman Lexi Nowicki, at 5-9, is the tallest player on the roster.
Seeger, 20-4 a year ago, has enough talent returning for veteran coach Brent Rademacher to keep the Patriots humming; South Vermillion’s coach Jones expects Seeger to be a top-five team in Class 2A. Elsewhere in the WRC, Covington (13-9) has a good returning nucleus but Attica (14-9) graduated a pair of 6-foot stars. Fountain Central was 3-20 a year ago and winless in the WRC.
SWIAC
• Bloomfield — The always-tough Cardinals are a team that concerns both coach Davidson and Rehmel. Although four-year star Malea Toon was among five players who graduated from a 14-11 team — which lost a sectional game for the first time in four seasons — another potential star in Kylee Shelton leads a list of five returnees.
• Clay City — In his second season as girls head coach, Jason Sinders has four seniors — Stella Harrison, Lauren Myers, Kendra Wertz and Hayley Walton — to build around in hopes of improving a 6-19 season.
There are other veterans available too, so the Eels could be taking a step upward.
• Shakamak — New coach Chase Rhoten inherits just one starter from last year’s 7-16 team — sophomore Jaci Stone, who was all-SWIAC as a freshman — but is optimistic about his team’s future.
Other returning veterans are Abbi Gamble, the team’s only senior, and junior Morgan Yeryar, while Emma Booher and Kaycee Burris move up from the junior varsity to help out.
• White River Valley — Senior guard Claire Hostetter and junior forward Mattie Thrasher are the returning starters for coach Mark Graves, with juniors Hannah Halt and Jailyn Lundy and senior Mia McDonald also bringing experience back. One of the newcomers to watch could be sophomore Maycee Antibus.
The Wolverines were 9-14 overall and tied for fourth in the SWIAC last year, although some of their names still bring back memories of 1993 to lots of Greene County residents.
Among other teams in the league, Eastern Greene was 9-16 last year, tying WRC in the SWIAC standings, while North Daviess was 6-19.
Conference Indiana
Previews for Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will appear Tuesday. It will be a strange season if Bloomington South (21-4) and Columbus North (18-8) aren’t fighting for the conference championship while Southport (5-18) and Bloomington North (6-17) hope for improvement.
