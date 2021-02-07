For approximately 3 1/2 quarters, North Central seemed in control of the Class A Bloomfield Sectional championship game for girls high school basketball Saturday night.
But the host Cardinals stayed close enough to make a move midway though the fourth period. Trailing by three, they rattled off seven straight points and hung on for a 43-40 triumph.
The Cards' usual leading scorer, 5-foot-10 senior guard Kylee Shelton, paced them again with 14 points. But she had to earn them. Delaney Richardson also scored in double figures with 11.
Senior guards Courtney Williams and Averi Davidson topped the Thunderbirds in scoring with 15 and 11 points respectively.
With 4:47 remaining, Williams converted a scoop layup in traffic to pad North Central's cushion to 36-33. That's when Shelton (inside fielder), Richardson (rebound basket), Kinley Moody (driving bucket through traffic) and Shelton (free throw) scored consecutively to catapult Bloomfield on top 40-36 with 2:06 left.
North Central hadn't given up, however.
With 1:54 showing on the scoreboard, Davidson rolled in a pair of free throws to pull the T-Birds within two. Then with 59.2 seconds to go, Williams sank two more free throws to tie the score at 40-40.
But 13 seconds later, Shelton's reverse layup in traffic provided the Cardinals with a two-point lead. Down three points in the final seconds, Davidson put up an off-balance 3-point attempt that bounced into the hands of Moody at the buzzer.
Afterward, Averi Davidson and North Central coach Joey Davidson — father of Averi, who will be playing for St. Mary-of-the-Woods College next season — congratulated Bloomfield for the hard-earned victory while the Cardinals were celebrating on their own Ron McBride Court inside Guy Glover Gymnasium.
"Bloomfield's a great team," Averi told the Tribune-Star. "Kylee Shelton's a great player. Their bigs are great. We tried the best we could with everything we've been thrown this year."
"I thought we battled the entire game," Joey assessed. "Our kids played their guts out. We just came up on the short end this year. Congrats to Bloomfield and best of luck to them in the regional."
Coach Davidson also praised his seniors — Averi, Williams, Ally Compton, Makenzy Haviland and Jocelyn Cox — for the leadership they demonstrated this season.
"I can't say enough about this senior class," he said. "They have set a high standard at North Central. They will all move on and be successful in life because of their work ethic. I will miss them."
Meanwhile, Bloomfield coach Ron Knepp said his players "had the hearts of a champion" Saturday night.
"We hung around and hung around and hung around and we finally got that lead," he explained. "And once we got that lead, we hung onto it [except for the brief 40-40 tie]. I could not be more proud of these kids and how they fought their way back. I'm just super proud of all of them."
Knepp described Shelton as "one of the best players in the area."
"Kylee's just our heart and soul and she did a great job," he continued. "[The Thunderbirds] were running a triangle-and-two [defense] that manned her up the whole game and she was patient and trusted her teammates."
Bloomfield's last sectional title in girls basketball came in 2018, Knepp's third season at the helm.
