T-Birds hold off Vikings in Green Dome thriller

North Central fans who made the trek from Farmersburg may have thought their Thunderbirds were in complete control when they led host West Vigo by nine points with 1:55 left in their boys high school basketball game Saturday evening.
Oh, they remained in control, but not completely.
In the end, Zeke Tanoos' 18 fourth-quarter points — including a rare four-point play — were not quite enough to prevent the Vikings from losing 61-57 inside the Jim Mann Green Dome.
Senior guard DeShawn Clark paced the visitors with 27 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. Thirteen of his points came in that wild fourth period when both teams exploded for 47 points combined.
"I thought DeShawn played really well," North Central coach Vance Edmondson told the Tribune-Star afterward. "He attacked the basket, he shot well, he got to the [free-throw] line, he shot well from the line. Then we had some support from [Peyton] Seay and [Tyler] Vaughn [who tallied 10 points apiece]. That's kinda what we needed. We need three or four guys in double figures for us to be successful. And we got that tonight."
For West Vigo, Tanoos — a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard — finished with 24 points, eight boards and a pair of steals.
"We did a pretty good job on [Tanoos] in the first three quarters," Edmondson pointed out. "But, you know, he's got that kind of explodability and we knew that coming in. . . . We did give him a few [points] on some dumb fouls, but he's a hard guard and he does a lot of good things. It's not unexpected for him to do that well."
Meanwhile, West Vigo coach Joe Boehler focused on the team aspect when trying to explain why his group came up short.
"I felt like we didn't shoot the ball very well [38.5 percent from the field]," he said. "We settled for way too many 3-pointers. We needed to attack the basket a little bit more, try to punch the ball inside.
"I think we shot less than 25 percent from 3-point line [actually 24.1]. I think we took 29 3s. That's a little bit more than what we want to be shooting in a game. From the free-throw line, we didn't shoot the ball very well [connecting on 10 of 19]. I think our biggest issue was, we just shot the ball very poorly tonight."
An even first quarter, which was tied 10-10 when West Vigo's Ethan Kesler sank a 16-foot jumper, ended at 12-10 in North Central's favor after Seay converted a basket while maneuvering through traffic.
The home team catapulted on top 16-13 after Tanoos bombed in a pair of 3-pointers early in the second period. Later in the same frame, the Vikings padded their cushion to 24-18 on a three-point play by Whyatt Easton and another fielder by Kesler.
But the T-Birds rattled off the final eight points of the half — including a 3-point goal from Clark followed by an old-school, three-point play from Clark — to zoom ahead 26-24.
Jacob Adams scored for North Central to open the second half, boosting its advantage to 28-24. The T-Birds led for the entire third period, although a bucket coming off a nice spin move inside by Easton pulled Boehler's squad within 36-35 entering the final eight minutes.
For the first six of those minutes, Edmondson's team dominated and posted a 50-41 lead when Clark manufactured two points on a fancy driving basket with 1:55 showing on the scoreboard.
Then the momentum shifted back to West Vigo. But was there enough time left?
A turnaround jumper from Easton and 2-for-3 marksmanship from Tanoos at the foul line cut the Vikings' deficit to 50-45 at the 1:19 mark. After Seay scored for North Central, Tanoos converted his impressive four-point play — swishing a trey and a free throw after getting fouled — to pull West Vigo within 52-49 with 1:02 remaining.
Seay soon knocked down two charity tosses, then Tanoos was fouled while attempting a 3 again. This time, his shot did not go in. But Tanoos did make all three free throws to slice the West Vigo deficit to 54-52 with 38.2 seconds left.
Fortunately for those traveling North Central fans mentioned earlier, their team went on a 5-0 run to make the score 59-52 with 10.6 seconds left for West Vigo to create a minor miracle.
Tanoos rained in another trifecta with 5.4 ticks left on the clock, then a North Central player was fouled immediately afterward. That player missed both of his free throws, allowing Easton to snag the rebound and dribble to midcourt as Boehler signaled for a timeout with four seconds remaining.
When play resumed, it immediately became obvious that Edmondson had instructed his players not to defend West Vigo. So Tanoos quickly dribbled in for a layup, leaving 2.4 seconds for more magic to potentially happen.
No more magic happened, however, unless you count Clark's game-securing pair of free throws after the West Vigo bench earned a technical foul for calling timeout right after Tanoos' shot dropped through the net. The problem was, the Vikings didn't have any timeouts left to use.
Looking ahead, as sectional time approaches, Edmondson described beating the Vikings as "a good win for us."
"Anytime you can come up here to the Green Dome, with this big crowd, and you can escape with a win, I'm very happy," he noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.