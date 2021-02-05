T-Birds, Cardinals move on to sectional title game at Bloomfield

North Central and Bloomfield won comfortably in Friday's semifinals of the Class A Bloomfield Sectional for girls high school basketball, earning the right to play each other for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside Guy Glover Gymnasium.
North Central got 22 points from Averi Davidson and 13 from Courtney Williams in defeating Shakamak 51-34. The Lakers' top scorer was the fouled-out Emma Booher with 11 points.
Then the host Cardinals knocked off White River Valley 65-45 behind 24 points from 5-foot-10 senior guard Kylee Shelton. Jailyn Lundy paced the Wolverines with nine points.
North Central and Bloomfield faced each other once in the regular season, with the Cardinals winning 71-69 Dec. 9 at Farmersburg.
In Friday's opener, Davidson tallied seven points in the first quarter and 12 in the first half to help the Thunderbirds seize a 26-17 halftime advantage. North Central padded its cushion to 37-23 by the end of the third period.
Midway through the final frame, the Lakers pulled within 41-29 on a free throw by Booher. But Davidson sank all six of her free throws in the final 2 minutes and 10 seconds to secure the victory. For the game, the 5-5 senior guard finished 8 of 8 and the T-Birds went 12 of 12 from the charity stripe.
"[Averi] made her free throws tonight, which is good," said Joey Davidson, North Central's coach and Averi's father. "It's about survival at this point and we survived. Did we play our best game? No. But credit Shakamak. I thought they played extremely hard. We knew they were going to play hard. They're scrappy and they've got a lot of quickness up front. . . . We did just enough to win."
Back on Dec. 3 when these teams battled in the regular season, North Central won 63-34 at Shakamak. So Shakamak coach Chase Rhoten knows his team has made improvements in the last two months.
"The girls have just kept on getting better and kept on getting better," he mentioned. "We gave [the Thunderbirds] a really good game tonight. Seventeen points was as high as [the North Central margin] ever got."
Rhoten stressed how much his program will miss its four graduating seniors — including Booher — in future seasons.
"Our seniors have been tremendous, getting the girls prepared in practice," he emphasized. "They've been great leaders on and off the floor. They've been a joy to be around."
Back to the T-Birds, coach Davidson admits his squad will need to tighten up some aspects of its game for it to emerge triumphant Saturday.
"I think we've got to get better shots," he told the Tribune-Star. "I think we need to get ball reversals. I think we've got to get better ball movement. We've got to rebound better. We've got to defend harder. We've got a lot to clean up.
"We're just happy to have a chance, with everything that's gone on this year."
NORTH CENTRAL (51) — Davidson 6 8-8 22, Compton 1 0-0 2, Williams 4 4-4 13, Jones 3 0-0 6, Ladson 2 0-0 6, Gaines 1 0-0 2, Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Cochran 0 0-0 0, G.Scott 0 0-0 0, Haviland 0 0-0 0, M.Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 12-12 FT, 51 TP.
SHAKAMAK (34) — Booher 5 1-2 11, Stone 3 0-2 6, Yeryar 2 1-2 7, Boram 1 2-5 4, Burris 3 0-0 6, Slough 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0, Landry 0 0-0 0, Hardesty 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 FG, 4-11 FT, 34 TP.
North Central=10=16=11=14=—=51
Shakamak=7=10=6=11=—=34
3-point goals — Davidson 2, Ladson 2, Williams, Yeryar 2. Total fouls — NC 15, S 12. Fouled out — Booher.
Second semifinal game — Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 45.
Next — North Central (12-9) and Bloomfield (11-8) will square off for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside Guy Glover Gymnasium. Shakamak ended up 6-12 and WRV finished 7-8.
