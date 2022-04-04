Team standings didn't change at all on Monday at the Country Club of Terre Haute, as Green Bay won the Indiana State Invitational in women's college golf with the host Sycamores placing third — and Rose-Hulman sixth among the nine teams, the other eight all from Division I.
ISU's first home meet in two years at least got a break from the weather as the players finished Monday in bright sunshine on a day that had been predicted to include quite a bit of rain.
"We got lucky both days," coach Greg Towne said late Monday afternoon. "We pushed [Sunday's round] back an hour, and it was still a little chilly [Monday]. But it was better than the other tournaments we've been in this year."
The not-so-lucky part of the tournament for the Sycamores was a physical issue that bothered Lauren Green. Often the Sycamores' top golfer, Green shot a pair of 80s and her score didn't count for her team either day — a first this season.
The other ISU players did their best to step up, however, with Molly Lee shooting a team-best 74 on Sunday and Chelsea Morrow and Kristen Hobbs shooting 75 and 76 on Monday to earn top-10 finishes.
"My first day was kind of disappointing," Hobbs said Monday. "I was waiting for things to happen instead of playing with confidence. Today I was 2-over after two holes, but I played the last 15 2-over."
Isabelle Maleki of Green Bay had the top individual score after shooting 79-71-150 for a one-shot victory over Megan Tang of Illinois-Chicago. Rose-Hulman's Precious Saelee tied for fourth individually after round of 77 and 75.
"We feel like we should win here most of the time," Towne said, "but the last few weeks we've seen improvement. And we've seen all the teams in the [Missouri Valley] conference, and we've beaten six of them." The MVC championship meet is in two weeks at Greenbriar Hills in St. Louis.
"We weren't really happy [about not winning at home], but overall we kind of picked each other up," Hobbs said.
The Sycamores have one more tournament, later this week at Illinois State (snow is predicted). Then comes the conference meet.
"We've played a lot of tournaments with conference teams," Hobbs said.
"I think we have a chance to compete [for the MVC title] in a couple of weeks," said Towne, whose team was picked seventh in the preseason poll.
Rose-Hulman competes this Saturday and Sunday at Illinois Wesleyan.
Indiana State Invitational
Team scores — Green Bay 301-307-608, Evansville 308-310-618, Indiana State 310-313-623, Illinois-Chicago 311-315-626, Northern Iowa 322-307-629, Rose-Hulman 327-322-649, Valparaiso 327-326-653, Chicago State 337-317-654, Eastern Illinois 354-349-703.
Indiana State — Chelsea Morrow 79-75-154, Kristen Hobbs 79-76-155, Molly Lee 74-82-156, Iyoun Chew 79-78-157, Lauren Green 80-80-160, Madison Branum 78-82-160.
Rose-Hulman — Precious Saelee 77-75-152, Meg Fosnot 83-77-160, Svarnika Bommakanti 83-86-169, Lily Byrne 84-87-171, Rachel Zhang 88-84-172.
