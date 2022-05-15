Sycamores swept at Southern Illinois

Indiana State tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday at Southern Illinois, but fell short by a 7-3 score and was swept by the Salukis in a Missouri Valley Conference baseball series.
The Sycamores are 23-20 overall, 8-10 in Valley play going into the final series of the regular season that begins Thursday at Bob Warn Field against Dallas Baptist. Southern Illinois leads the conference standings at 14-4 and is 39-13 overall.
Grey Epps drove in five runs for the Salukis, three of them on a bases-loaded double in the third inning that put the home team ahead to stay.
SIU took the lead in the second inning, but ISU went ahead in the top of the third when Keegan Watson drove in one run and Seth Gergely was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Epps' double was part of a four-run bottom of the third, however, and he added a two-run single in the fifth to make it a 7-2 game.
A leadoff double by Randall Diaz and a run-scoring grounder by Aaron Beck made it 7-3 in the seventh, and with two outs in the ninth Luis Hernandez, Beck and Parker Stinson had consecutive singles to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate. Jordan Schaffer's drive to center was hauled in to end the game and the series.
ISU had 17 hits in the game, with Joe Kido going 3 for 4 to lead the way. Watson and Diaz each had a single and a double and Gergely, Hernandez, Beck and Stinson had two hits each. But ISU stranded 16 baserunners.
On Saturday, SIU won 14-3 asISU pitchers gave up 11 walks and yielded two homers, including a game-ending blast by Epps in the bottom of the seventh.
After Sycamore starter Brennyn Cutts pitched a scoreless first inning, the home team scored in each of the next four frames and had an 8-0 lead after five innings.
ISU had four hits in the top of the sixth, including RBI from Watson and Kido, but Southern kept its run-scoring streak alive with three in the bottom of the inning.
Doubles by Gergely and Isaiah Thompson cut the lead to 11-3 in the seventh, but ISU never got to bat again. Gergely and Thompson combined to go 5 for 5 with a walk.
