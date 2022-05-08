Grace Hunger made her Senior Day start a memorable one Sunday afternoon at Price Field.
The fifth-year senior crushed a three-run homer — not only her first homer of the season, but her first hit of the season — that started the Sycamores on their way to a 10-0, 4 1/2-inning win over Loyola that gave them the Missouri Valley Conference series win, seventh place instead of eighth place in the conference standings and some momentum to take into the conference tournament that starts Wednesday.
"We played poorly yesterday," coach Mike Perniciaro said, looking back at Saturday's split that included a 9-1 loss in the second game, "but we bounced back and played great today.
"To be playing like that before you go to the tournament is huge," the coach added, "and it was also a great way to send the seniors out."
Hunger was honored before the game along with Amanda Guercio, Bella Peterson and Lexie Siwek and the four combined to go 5 for 10 with a double — by Peterson, of course, ISU's all-time leader in that statistic — plus four runs and six RBI in addition to Hunger's blast.
Lexi Benko pitched a two-hitter, allowing no other baserunners, and the game was never in doubt once the Sycamores started scoring.
Guercio led off the bottom of the second with a smash off the glove of Loyola third baseman Nova Sinskul for a single, took second on the overthrow at first and was bunted to third by Siwek. Danielle Henning hit a smash to the circle that was knocked down by Loyola pitcher Peyton Pepkowski, and when Guercio made a move toward the plate Pepkowski threw back to third — late, leaving both runners on base.
The next pitch left the ballpark in a hurry.
"It felt good," Hunger said later of the blast that landed in the parking lot beyond the left-field fence. It was her second career homer, plus another one hit in a fall contest.
ISU's inning wasn't over at that point either. Abi Chipps beat out a bunt and continued all the way to third on an overthrow, beat the throw to the plate on Olivia Patton's bunt, and Patton scored when Peterson doubled off the fence in right-center.
Peterson was retired trying to stretch her hit into a triple, but because it was a double she broke her own school record for two-baggers in a season with her 20th this spring. Peterson is also the career leader in games played (220; Guercio is second at 215), games started (217), doubles (73), RBI (151), total bases (394), sacrifice flies (8), at-bats (678) and walks (92). She is second all-time in hits (242) and runs (137) and fourth in career homers (21).
"We battled back really well from yesterday," Peterson said after the game. "The team came out for the seniors today, and it was really nice to come out with a win."
Isabella Henning led off the third inning with a single and two outs later her twin sister also singled. Hunger walked to load the bases and Chipps — renowned for her bunting and slapping ability — hit the ball over the pulled-in infield to drive in two runs and make it 7-0.
With Benko cruising and the MVC's eight-run rule in play, Peterson and Isabella Henning both singled in the bottom of the fourth. The eight-run lead came on another Rambler error, and Siwek provided run-rule insurance with a two-run double.
Now comes the tournament, and a chance to make the season last a little longer.
"We go into the tournament feeling strong and playing for each other," Hunger said.
"I think we're ready," Peterson agreed. "We understand what it takes to win."
The Sycamore seniors weren't ready to leave the field for a final time, with Peterson even playing catch with her father after the game in a "Field of Dreams" moment.
"This is one of my favorite fields ever," Peterson said. "I played catch with him when I was young and he taught me how to throw. To be able to do that one last time was amazing."
"I've been here five years, and this is by far the best team we've had," Hunger said. "Today was fun, a good way to go out."
And her Senior Day, Hunger was asked?
"Great," she said. "Couldn't be better."
LOYOLA (AB-R-H-RBI) — Ebeling ss 2-0-0-0, Thomas 1b-2b 2-0-0-0, Jacobsen dp 2-0-0-0, Wallace 2b 2-0-0-0, Bieneman rf 0-0-0-0, Barnett rf-1b 2-0-0-0, Sinskul 3b 2-0-1-0, Boysen c 2-0-1-0, Sopczak cf 2-0-0-0, Brown lf 1-0-0-0. Totals 17-0-2-0.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Patton cf 2-1-0-1, Peterson rf 3-1-2-1, Tokarek c 2-0-0-0, I.Henning 1b 3-2-2-0, Guercio dp 3-2-1-0, Siwek 3b 2-0-1-2, D.Henning lf 3-2-1-0, Hunger ss 2-1-1-3, Chipps 2b 2-1-2-2. Totals 22-10-10-9.
Loyola=000=00=—=0
Indiana State=052=3x=—=10
E — Sinskul 2 (11), Boysen (2). LOB — Loyola 2, ISU 4. 2B — Peterson (20), Siwek (6). HR — Hunger (1). SH — Siwek, Patton.
Loyola=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Pepkowski (L 11-12)=1.1=3=5=5=1=2
Broniewicz=2.2=7=5=3=1=2
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Benko (W 13-14)=5=2=0=0=0=1
WP — Broniewicz (1). Att — 113. T — 1:28.
Next — Both teams play Wednesday at Springfield, Mo., in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. ISU (24-26, 11-15 MVC) plays Valparaiso and Loyola (16-29, 10-17) plays Evansville.
