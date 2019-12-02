Indiana State had three first-team selections and six other players mentioned as the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its all-conference team on Monday.
Earning first-team honors are wide receiver Dante Hendrix, linebacker Jonas Griffith and return specialist Dakota Caton.
Second-team picks are fullback Dominique Dafney, center Wyatt Wozniak and kicker Jerry Nunez, while linebacker Clayton Glasco, defensive lineman Inoke Moala and safety Michael Thomas were honorable-mention choices.
The All-Newcomer team will be announced today and the All-Academic team on Wednesday.
Hendrix, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound sophomore from Florence, Ky., led the team and ranked third in the Valley with 653 receiving yards, including a 135-yard day at Northern Iowa. His 51 receptions ranked fifth in the league and he had a 70-yard reception and also a 70-yard punt return against Missouri State while catching touchdown passes against Dayton and Illinois State.
Griffith, a 6-4, 250-pound senior from Louisville, Ky., was a pre-season All-America selection who led the MVFC with 106 tackles, his second straight year as the conference leader. He had a season-high 16 tackles against Eastern Kentucky and finished the year with four sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss (for 115 yards). He was just the third Sycamore to have three 100-tackle seasons, and ranks third among active Football Championship Subdivision players with 382 total tackles.
Caton, a 5-10, 175-pound sophomore from Sullivan, led the Valley and ranked 20th in the country with a 25.5-yard average on kick returns, including a 67-yarder against Youngstown State. He ranked third on the team with 662 all-purpose yards, including 221 yards on 21 receptions.
Dafney joined the Sycamores' "wildcats" formation for the last four games of the season and finished second on the team with 439 yards rushing, including the fourth-best performance in school history — 244 yards at Missouri State. He also caught 15 passes for 196 yards, mostly as a receiver earlier in the season.
Wozniak started 35 straight games at center, helping the Sycamores to 2,148 yards rushing and 2,001 yards passing.
Nunez scored a team-high 67 points, 25 for 26 on extra points plus 14 field goals. He had three field goals longer than 40 yards, the best a 42-yarder against Eastern Kentucky, and also threw a touchdown pass against South Dakota State.
Glasco was 10th in the league with 86 tackles and second in tackles for loss with 15.5 despite missing three games with an injury. Moala had 31 tackles and was seventh in the MVFC with 12 tackles for loss. Thomas moved from wide receiver to safety this season and finished third on the team with 73 tackles; he forced three fumbles and had two interceptions.
