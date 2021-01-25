Sycamores lose volleyball opener in three close sets

An otherwise even Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match Monday in the ISU Arena came down to three big runs — two by visiting Evansville, one that host Indiana State couldn't take advantage of.
The result was a 3-0 win — 25-20, 25-23, 27-25 — for the Aces in the season openers for both teams.
"Kudos to Evansville. They ran their game plan really well," coach Lindsey Allman of the Sycamores said afterward. "They're a fairly veteran team . . . we used a lot of bodies, and every kid who stepped in made an impact."
The Sycamores, who are not a veteran team — just two seniors, one of them a transfer, and 11 freshmen or sophomores — gave up an 8-1 run just moments into the match, giving the Aces an 11-3 lead that they kept the remainder of the first set. But three straight kills by ISU's Madeline Williams began to cut into the deficit, and the Sycamores were within 22-19 before the visitors closed out the set.
"I like the way we responded," Allman said later, and when ISU scored the first five points of the second set it appeared momentum had switched. Even after ISU got one of the worst breaks of the match — what looked like a certain kill by one of the Sycamores was dug by Evansville libero Laura Ruiz, whose desperation bump soared over all the Sycamores and landed in ISU's backcourt for an improbable kill — it was able to maintain that advantage. It was still a five-point ISU lead at 19-14 after a service ace by Mary Hannah Lewis.
But at that point, the Sycamores committed back-to-back attack errors, then allowed Evansville's Rachel Basinski to serve an ace of her own that cut the lead to 19-17.
ISU got a kill from Kylie Newby to stop the bleeding, but Evansville came back with two more points. Newby put another ball on the floor for a 21-19 lead; Williams matched an Evansville kill with a smash of her own to make it 22-20; and after an ISU block fell out of bounds, Lewis scored on a tip for a 23-21 ISU lead.
An attack by Evansville's Melanie Feliciano sailed long, but apparently off the fingertip of a Sycamore, so it was 23-22. ISU was whistled for an improper attack, tying the score. Another kill by Feliciano put the Aces ahead for the first time in the set, and a ball-handling error called during a scramble at the net finished a 4-0 Evansville run — and now ISU trailed in sets 2-0.
"That one hurts a little bit," Allman said later when asked about letting that set get away.
ISU had leads of 3-0, 5-2, 6-3 and 7-5 in what proved to be the final set, and then the Aces put a 6-0 run together. The Sycamores battled, once putting together a 4-0 run of their own to take an 18-17 lead, and neither team led by more than two points down the stretch. The Sycamores fought off two match points, but had an attack error at 25-25 and then gave up a match-deciding tip.
"Evansville challenged us where we're young," Allman said. "We needed to get comfortable and get [a match] under our belts . . . the quicker we learn and get comfortable on the court [the better off we'll be] . . . in all three sets we were within the red zone [each team having 20 points]."
Match statistics were fairly even, maybe the biggest difference being ISU's 24 attack errors (.142 percentage) to Evansville's 13 (.236). The same two teams meet again in Evansville on Friday.
Evansville=25=25=27
Indiana State=20=23=25
Kills — Evansville 43 (Alondra Vazquez 13, Melanie Feliciano 11), ISU 45 (Melanie Williams 13, Kaitlyn Hamilton 8, Gretchen Kuckkan 7, Kylie Newby 7, Mallory Keller 6, Karinna Gall 3, Mary Hannah Lewis 1).
Assists — Evansville 41 (Allana McInnis 23, Cecilia Thon 16), ISU 41 (Lewis 17, Chloe Mason 17, Melina Tedrow 6, Williams 1).
Digs — Evansville 69 (Laura Ruiz 17, Vazquez 15, Feliciano 14), ISU 68 (Tedrow 15, Lewis 13, Ashley Eck 11, Kuckkan 8, Mason 7, Taylor Shelton 4, Gall 4, Keller 2, Williams 2, Hamilton 1, Newby 1).
Blocks — Evansville 5 (Hannah Watkins 3.5), ISU 3 (Newby 1, Gall 0.5, Keller 0.5, Kuckkan 0.5, Williams 0.5).
Next — Indiana State (0-1, 0-1 MVC) and Evansville (1-0, 1-0) play again Friday at Evansville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.