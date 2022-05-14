Southern Illinois picked up a Missouri Valley Conference baseball series win by pounding Indiana State 14-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Coupled with the Salukis' 5-3 win on Friday, Southern Illinois improved to 37-13, 13-4 in the MVC, while the Sycamores fell to 23-19 and 8-9.
ISU pitchers gave up 11 walks and yielded two homers, including a game-ending blast by Greg Epps in the bottom of the seventh.
After Sycamore starter Brennyn Cutts pitched a scoreless first inning, the home team scored in each of the next four frames and had an 8-0 lead after five innings.
ISU had four hits in the top of the sixth, including RBI from Keegan Watson and Joe Kido, but Southern kept its run-scoring streak alive with three in the bottom of the inning.
Doubles by Seth Gergely and Isaiah Thompson cut the lead to 11-3 in the seventh, but ISU never got to bat again.
Gergely and Thompson combined to go 5 for 5 with a walk.
The series finale is Sunday afternoon.
