Not quite 41 years ago, in Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, the cry of “Get ‘em off the court,” arose during the NCAA Regional championship game between Indiana State and Arkansas.
The idea behind that plea? To let Larry Bird and Sidney Moncreif go one-on-one.
That cry wasn’t heard Wednesday night during Class 3A Edgewood Sectional action, although one person who was at both games was thinking the same thing about Northview’s Caleb Swearingen and Owen Valley’s Stephen Atkinson.
Swearingen scored the Knights’ last 10 points in regulation time — including the last eight by either team — as Northview survived 56-49 in overtime and earned the right to face host Edgewood in Friday’s second semifinal game. The Mustangs beat West Vigo 59-43.
Twice Atkinson had given Owen Valley eight-point leads at 44-36 and 46-38, but Swearingen continued his run with a three-point play with 1:37 left. The Patriots then missed the front ends of three one-and-one opportunities and Swearingen completed his task, scoring with a recovery of his own loose ball with 10.5 seconds left.
“I knew we were struggling,” he said after the game, “so I was just trying to create.”
The overtime period was almost anticlimactic by comparison. Swearingen scored first, Atkinson answered, and Northview’s Brevin Cooper hit two free throws.
Then the Patriots took an unforced, unfortunate 3-point try — after their disciplined offense had been the key for most of the game — and Cade Bryan added two free throws, and the Knights coasted home.
“What a game,” said coach Michael Byrum of the Knights afterward. “Caleb is one of the better players in the state, and he did a great job of putting us on his back and getting us through some rough passages.”
“It was as rough one,” Swearingen agreed, “but we battled and got it done.”
Northview raced to an early 14-6 lead before the Patriots went on an 11-2 run.
The Knights were back up 25-21 at halftime but — after going without a turnover in the first half — lost the ball on the first two possessions of the third quarter to set up two baskets by Atkinson.
Owen Valley pulled into the lead by the end of the third quarter — Swearingen had Northview’s only four points as the Knights were without a field goal for more than seven minutes — and held it until those last 10.5 seconds.
“We lost our composure just for a little bit,” Byrum acknowledged, “but we were able to get it back when we needed it.”
Swearingen had 30 points for Northview, with Tyler Hess scoring nine and Carson Gettle eight. Cade Bryan had eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and Brevin Cooper — whose playing time was limited by an ankle injury — had four points and three rebounds in overtime.
Atkinson had 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Owen Valley.
“Stephen’s a very good player. He does a lot for them,” Swearingen said.
Byrum also pointed out that Northview’s 52-50 regular-season win over Owen Valley was a very similar game. Three guesses as to which Knight hit the winning basket at the buzzer.
Wednesday’s opener began like another nail-biter, as both the Vikings and Mustangs executed their offenses nicely and made their shots in a 15-15 first quarter that featured four ties and one lead change.
The difference was that Edgewood kept making those shots, and West Vigo didn’t. The Mustangs led for good after an 11-0 run to start the second quarter, and although the Vikings got within four points on three occasions after that — the last time 30-26 early in the third quarter — they never got back on top.
“The first half we were trying to control the pace, and it was a close game [28-22 Edgewood] going into halftime,” coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said later. “But near the end of the third quarter [the Mustangs] pulled ahead [42-30 after a 9-2 run] and we had to pick up the pace — and that hasn’t been our strength.”
The West Vigo defense actually held Edgewood stars Coleman Sater and Trevor Taylor pretty much in check [13 points for Sater, 11 for Taylor, both below their averages]. But senior forward Parker Harrington found his shooting touch with four 3-pointers and 13 points of his own.
West Vigo also shot just 30 percent from the field after the first quarter and took a pounding on the boards, something that hadn’t happened to the Vikngs recently. Dane Andrews scored 12 but was the only Viking in double figures.
“I thought the kids played extremely hard,” Boehler noted “We just weren’t able to knock down enough shots.”
WEST VIGO (43) — Lautenschlager 3-7 0-0 6, Andrews 4-10 3-4 12, Newhouse 2-3 0-0 4, Roberts 3-12 0-0 8, Hannahs 2-8 0-0 5, Burgess 1-2 0-0 3, Kesler 0-0 0-0 0, Page 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 1-2 0-0 2, Broderick 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-46 FG, 3-4 FT, 43 TP.
EDGEWOOD (59) — Taylor 5-10 0-0 11, Harrington 4-7 1-2 13, Sater 4-5 5-7 13, Farkas 3-7 0-0 8, Kido 1-1 2-2 5, Powell 2-3 1-2 6, Huttenlocker 1-2 1-1 3, Sims 0-2 0-0 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0, Gardiner 0-0 0-0 0, Doering 0-0 0-0 0, Ringler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-38 FG, 10-14 FT, 59 TP.
West Vigo=15=7=8=13=—=43
Edgewood=15=13=14=17=—=59
3-point shooting — WV 6-18 (Roberts 2-7, Newhouse 1-1, Andrews 1-2, Burgess 1-2, Hannahs 1-5), Edgewood 9-22 (Harrington 4-7, Farkas 2-5, Kido 1-1, Powell 1-1, Taylor 1-5, Huttenlocker 0-1, Sims 0-2). Total fouls — WV 16, Edgewood 10. Fouled out — Newhouse. Turnovers — WV 7, Edgewood 14. Rebounds — WV 18 (Andrews 6, Lautenschlager 3, Newhouse 2, Roberts 2, Hannahs 2, Page, Team 2), Edgewood 34 (Harrington 7). Assists — WV 10 (Hannahs 4, Lautenschlager 2, Newhouse, Roberts, Stephens, Broderick), Edgewood 12 (Sater 4). Steals — WV 10 (Hannahs 3, Roberts 3, Lautenschlager, Andrews, Page, Stephens), Edgewood 5 (Harrington, Farkas, Kido, Powell, Huttenlocker, Curtis). Blocks — WV 0, Edgewood 3 (Taylor 3).
NORTHVIEW (56) — Swearingen 10-18 9-13 30, Gettle 3-6 2-2 8, Bryan 0-7 2-2 2, DeHart 1-4 0-0 3, Hess 3-3 0-2 9, Fowler 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 4-6 4. Totals 17-40 FG, 17-25 FT, 56 TP.
OWEN VALLEY (49) — Atkinson 10-20 5-6 26, Paquette 3-7 0-0 8, B.Brock 3-6 0-0 6, Sparks 2-8 0-2 5, Bonebrake 1-6 0-0 3, Wood 0-1 1-2 1, Morlan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 FG, 6-10 FT, 49 TP.
Northview=14=11=4=17=10=—=56
Owen Valley=8=13=12=13=3=—=49
3-point shooting — Northview 5-15 (Hess 3-3, Swearingen 1-2, DeHart 1-4, Gettle 0-1, Bryan 0-5), OV 5-17 (Paquette 2-5, Bonebrake 1-2, Atkinson 1-5 Sparks 1-5). Total fouls — Northview 12, OV 18. Fouled out — Gettle, B.Brock. Turnovers — Northview 7, OV 9. Rebounds — Northview 31 (Bryan 8, Swearingen 6, Hess 3, Cooper 3, Gettle 2, DeHart, Fowler, Team 7), OV 33 (Atkinson 10). Assists — Northview 8 (Bryan 4, Cooper 2, Swearingen, Fowler), OV 10 (Atkinson 4). Steals — Northview 7 (Gettle 2, Swearingen, Bryan, DeHart, Hess, Cooper), OV 3 (Bonebrake 2). Blocks — Northview 3 (Bryan 2, Swearingen), OV 3 (Atkinson 3).
Next — Edgewood (14-10) and Northview (15-9) play in Friday’s second semifinal game, following the 6 p.m. opener between Brown County and Brownstown Central. West Vigo finished 8-16, Owen Valley 12-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.