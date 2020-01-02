Although he joked this week that he was little back when he was little, South Vermillion senior guard Brice Gilman now stands a towering 5-foot-11 and weighs 150 pounds.
“Wet,” he clarifies about the weight.
That may not seem huge, but it’s a big difference for Gilman, who continues to show — as his team does — that, as Mark Twain once said, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”
“He’s grown several inches the last two years,” said Wildcats coach Shawn Nevill, who thought Gilman was a middle-school student when he started coming to varsity practice as a 5-2 freshman. (Gilman’s driver’s license, the player said, lists him at 5-4 and 105 pounds.)
“He had a lot of fire,” Nevill remembers, “and he still has a lot of that.”
“I’ve always been super small and playing up [against older competition],” Gilman said, and he appreciates that fact.
“I wouldn’t have worked as hard [if I’d been bigger],” he reasons, “but [working hard] was the only way I could play.”
Last year, as a 5-6 junior, Gilman was a feisty reserve guard for a team that finished 12-12. Now he’s one of his team’s top scorers, firing fearlessly from outside and also driving hard to the rim.
There were those who felt a lot of the 2018-2019 team’s toughness graduated, but Gilman, returning starter Connor VanLannen and the rest of the current Wildcats are battling to prove that’s not the case.
So far the results are mixed. South Vermillion is 4-5 heading into a rematch tonight with the Parke Heritage team that beat them at the Banks of the Wabash Tournament a month ago.
The good news is that the Wolves have been the only team to hand the Wildcats a completely decisive defeat. The bad news, which prompted some soul-searching at practices earlier this week, is that all of the other four losses were winnable.
“We’ve played some very, very good teams,” said Nevill, “but we’ve had a chance to win most of [those games; losses have come to Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Northview and Marshall].”
“A lot of games we’ve given away,” Gilman said disgustedly. “Coach Nevill knows we need to be pushed harder and harder every day.”
A lot of that pushing definitely involves Gilman.
“He expects more from me,” Gilman said. “He’s holding me to a higher standard and I’d rather have him be like that.”
In some ways, the Wildcats and Gilman are mirror images of each other — fiery, passionate, and not very big.
“We always start good,” Gilman said this week. “As we grow up as a team, we’ll be more mature. And if we get ahead we can spread people out and, like coach Nevill said, use our size to our strength.”
Late-game situations have been the occasional problem for the Wildcats, although in their most recent win — over Robinson at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic — Gilman had five fourth-quarter assists to demonstrate he’s picking up the nuances of a leadership role.
“He’s still trying to learn that side of it,” Nevill said, “but we expect him to fill that role — be more of a communicator, know every situation.
“Getting him to that point by March would be great; hopefully it will happen a little before that.”
