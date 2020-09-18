When South Vermillion hosts Sullivan on Friday in the annual Bronze Helmet high school football game, Wildcat quarterback Anthony Garzolini will almost certainly play four quarters.
"I hope so," he said at practice earlier this week. "I'm ready for some competition."
Garzolini and the rest of the South Vermillion starters have gone through extra conditioning at practice pretty much every day in the first four weeks of the season, but it's not punishment.
All four South Vermillion victories so far have been one-sided, one-sided enough to trigger a running clock at some point in every second half. That means that the games include a lot fewer plays — even fewer for Garzolini and some of the other starters, who are sometimes on the sidelines even before the first half ends.
"[Garzolini] understands. We're not going to try to put 80 points on somebody," South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett said this week.
A 6-foot-5, 205-pound junior, Garzolini already has his first Division I football offer — from Indiana State — and some statistics that are worth noting.
He's completed 26 of 37 passes — a 70% completion percentage — for 726 yards and 14 touchdowns. That means the Wildcats gain an average of nearly 20 yards every time he passes, nearly 28 yards on every completion, and more than half of his completions go for touchdowns.
Now double those numbers and you have a general idea of what he'd have accomplished playing four quarters each game.
"We've been ahead in most games," Garzolini said modestly, "and we do whatever we need to to win.
"Everybody around me is playing real well. I just have to get [the ball] to the playmakers."
Garzolini started playing football in third grade and might have started sooner if he could have.
"I grew up watching the Peyton Manning [Indianapolis] Colts teams," he said this week. "I didn't know I would like [football] as much as I do playing, but I knew I had a love for the game."
"He's smart and he studies the game," Barrett said. "He's on the phone with me just about every night, talking about plays or asking about something he's seen on film."
There was an opening at quarterback two years ago, when Garzolini was a freshman, and there were two other candidates — briefly.
"At our [preseason] scrimmage against Cloverdale, he just sealed the deal," the coach said. "He started every game as a freshman, and he hasn't skipped a beat — although he did miss one game last year."
What made him stand out, Barrett was asked.
"His poise in the pocket, and his release," the coach answered. "He's very calm. He put a lot of great balls out there [as a freshman], we just couldn't catch them."
Now, however, Garzolini has weapons around him. Barrett is promoting tight end/linebacker Joey Shew as another Division I prospect, running back Anthonio Nieves has the capability of playing somewhere too, and those aren't the only ones.
The quarterback appreciates that, because team comes first for him.
"I like the relationships we have as teammates, and the family vibe the coaches here create," Garzolini said this week. "We make sure everyone's involved."
"He's a great leader," Barrett said. "He does everything to make himself better, and so do a lot of kids on this team."
The Wildcats moved up to sixth in the state's Class 2A poll this week and there are plenty of team goals within reach.
"Our first goal was the [Vermillion] county [championship], and we won that," Garzolini said. The Wabash River Conference is another goal — with a key game Sept. 25 against Class A's third-ranked Parke Heritage that might determine that one — and then there are the levels of postseason play.
Although he's hoping to play "as long as I can" in college, he said, Garzolini's goals are team ones too.
"My ultimate goal is to win a state championship," he said.
"The sky is the limit for him," Barrett said.
