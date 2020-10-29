After Sullivan started its 2020 season with a 1-2 record a couple of months ago, some high school football fans in the Wabash Valley may have let the Golden Arrows slip off their radar.
But here they are with a 7-3 record, playing as well as they have all season and facing somewhat of a revenge game Friday night at Vincennes Lincoln that could send them to a Class 3A sectional championship game.
"It's been a gradual process," coach Blaine Powell said this week, "and we realized coming in [to the season] that was the way it was going to be."
Although the Arrows had just four offensive starters and four defensive starters back from last year's 6-4 team, Powell and his coaches had reason to be optimistic.
"We had a lot of kids who had played a lot of football," the coach said, "and a lot of these kids have just grown."
One who has grown, literally, is senior Tristan Drake. "He used to be a quarterback," Powell said. "Now he's a 240-pound middle linebacker and a defensive leader."
"I was 30 or 40 pounds lighter last year," Drake agreed this week. "I felt like I was better off [playing somewhere else besides quarterback] so I started gaining more weight. It makes me better running the ball and blocking [now that he's become a tight end and H-back on offense]."
A player who has grown in responsibility is senior Grant Bell, a free safety who does more than that.
"He's Mr. Consistency," Powell said. "Anything he's been asked to do he's excelled at. As a sophomore he started at free safety, then last year he was at wide receiver and free safety.
"This year," the coach continued, "he's kind of a hybrid, linebacker and defensive back. He's the 'adjuster' in our scheme."
"I'm listed as a free safety, but I'm almost playing as a linebacker. [The position is] called 'falcon,' " Bell said. "It gets me a lot more involved in the run game [defensively] and last week I had a pretty good game."
(Bell, in Sullivan's 53-3 win over Princeton last Friday, had seven tackles, four more tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and an interception. Oh, and he also caught three passes for 145 yards, two of the receptions going for long touchdowns. Yes, pretty good.)
"This senior class is a blue-collar bunch," Powell said, noting that the Class of 2021 had an undefeated junior varsity season a couple of years ago, "and lately we've had the young guys step up." Included in that group, the coach said, are quarterback Rowdy Adams, receiver-defensive back Luke Adams and linebacker-running back William Newby. "He was our defensive leader last year, and now he's averaging almost 10 yards a carry," Powell said of Newby.
It was offensive improvement that spurred the Arrows' revival in the second half of the season.
"Once we got everything together [offensively] we've taken off," Powell said. "The defense has been great all year."
"People are starting to remember Sullivan now," Drake said. "The more we play, the more we come together as a team and the better off we are."
"A lot of younger people had to step up," Bell said. "Our goal every year is to be at our best ability for the playoffs, and we feel pretty good. We're doing our best to be prepared."
Preparing for the Alices shouldn't be hard for Golden Arrows with long memories. Last season the Arrows scored to take a 20-14 lead with 20 seconds left in the game, only to have Vincennes get a touchdown on the last play of the game before adding the winning extra point.
"Vincennes is very disciplined, well coached," Powell said. "We'll have to have ourselves prepared."
"We're gonna come out aggressive and come out for the better," Drake predicted. "I think this year we'll redeem ourselves."
Won-loss records and schedule strengths would seem to indicate that the Sullivan-Vincennes game might be the de facto championship contest, but Powell isn't buying that.
"Everybody steps their game up in the playoffs," he said. "You have to be prepared every week. You've got to enjoy the journey, because it's really hard to get to that destination [a sectional championship]."
"We're confident, but not too confident," Bell said. "We have to stay humble and get prepared."
