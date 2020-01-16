Terre Haute South provided plenty of outstanding performances, particularly from its girls, in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd Thursday evening inside the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
For example, sophomore sensation Haley Sakbun and Butler-bound senior Lauren Kirchner each won two individual events and helped two relay squads emerge triumphant.
But it seemed like every time a South swimmer took first in an event, Terre Haute North countered with an effective combination of Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 — all worthy of points in a dual meet — and that depth enabled the Patriots to win 104-82 in the girls meet and 126-60 in the boys meet.
Afterward, North’s swimmers coaxed head coach Mike Williams and assistant coach Haley Stout to jump into the pool wearing their street clothes. Not to be outdone, North principal Steve Joseph — wearing dress clothes, dress shoes and a tie — went feet-first into the pool.
One reason for their joy was both teams being able to take home the first-ever Golden Anchor (boys) and Golden Trident (girls), uniquely shaped trophies which will go the North-South regular-season winner each year.
“It’s a pretty terrific feeling,” said a soaking-wet Williams after he climbed out of the pool. “These kids, at this point, they’re just so beat up. And for them to rise to the challenge like this and pull off a victory — both the boys and the girls — I couldn’t be prouder.”
Individual winners for the Patriots’ girls were Annie Demchak (100-yard butterfly and backstroke), Alia Sarris (200-yard individual medley), Hayden Mattick (100-yard breaststroke) and Haliah Barrett (diving).
For North’s boys, there were more individual victors — Andre Ponsot (200 IM and 100 butterfly), Tyler Sommer (50 and 100 freestyle), Nate Gauer (200 freestyle), Gage Cervantes (500 freestyle), Greg Shannon (100 backstroke) and Troy Oberste-Vorth (100 breaststroke), plus their 200 medley, 200 free and 400 relay squads were winners as well.
Still, Williams was equally proud of his swimmers who may have been picked in advance to finish fourth or fifth but took third instead.
“Individuals don’t win meets,” he explained. “Teams win meets. Individuals win events, but it’s the team effort that compiles enough points to get a victory in a meet ... and we did that today.”
By saying what he just said, Williams did not mean to take away from the accomplishments of the Braves’ Sakbun and Kirchner.
“They’re very talented,” he emphasized. “They deserve all the credit they get.”
Sakbun was pleased with her efforts Thursday, but she knows she can do better when the sectional rolls around next month.
“My goal is to try to beat my best times in the 500 and 200 free [in the sectional] ... and take my girls to state [in one or more relay events],” she told the Tribune-Star.
Meanwhile, South coaches Emily Marrs (girls) and Cristina Elliott (boys) knew that North’s depth probably would work against the Braves heading into Thursday’s meet.
“I was really proud of the girls’ performances tonight,” Marrs said. “We had some girls — Lauren Kirchner and Macey Mong — who swam faster than their sectional times last year, which is very impressive. And we were able to win all three relays, which was also very impressive.”
“I told [the boys] to swim up in their own ways ... and they did just that,” Elliott mentioned. “We are a young team consisting mostly of sophomores, so that showed. But in future seasons, we’ll be really growing and booming.”
