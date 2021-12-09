Julie Meeks will never forget the first time she met the Shorter twins.
The Sullivan High School girls basketball coach was running a Biddy Basketball program about 15 years ago, and Mike Shorter brought his granddaughters — Delainey and Gracie — to see if they could join. They were a little younger than the other children in the program, so he offered to pay extra if necessary to enable them to be part of it.
As he was asking, a basketball got loose on the floor, and both girls dove for it. “They’re ready,” Meeks recalls saying. “They’ll be fine.” No extra pay was required.
“You could see the willingness [to compete],” Meeks said earlier this week. “They love sports. And they were so aggressive then.”
Delainey and Gracie — the order is alphabetical, girls — have been competing ever since. They’ve helped lead Meeks’ basketball team to three straight winning records with a fourth a strong possibility this winter, and they were key elements to a state runner-up softball team last spring. “We should have won last year,” Delainey grumbled earlier this week when someone mentioned that a state championship might still be in their future.
They are seniors this year — the number of Sullivan opponents whispering “finally” to that news could be significantly high — and maybe the best way to describe their legacy is to say they’ll leave a mark.
“They are good kids, on and off the court,” Meeks emphasized. “They have speed and athleticism and the competitiveness to want to win. Their intensity level is always the same [which translates to ‘high’].”
“I would definitely want to mention their grit, determination and toughness,” added Lela Earley, who was the twins’ elementary school gym teacher before they were on her high school softball team. “I also believe being twins is what has made them so competitive. Even as little girls, they were always trying to outperform each other.”
“We’ve grown up around [sports],” Gracie said this week, “and we’ve always been pushed hard — not that we didn’t want to do it.”
“It’s just a mindset,” Delainey said. “If you want to, you’re gonna do it.”
The two don’t play one-on-one anymore — “When we do, we fight,” Gracie said — so they were asked if they’d ever had a knock-down, drag-out confrontation.
“Well, there was last week in practice,” Gracie said.
“They talked me into letting them guard each other [last week],” Meeks had said earlier, shaking her head and rolling her eyes.
If the twins haven’t mellowed, however, adulthood has reared its ugly head. Mike Shorter — “Their hero,” Meeks said — passed away in September and the two of them have at least three jobs between them to juggle among school and sports as they prepare for college. Gracie is headed to Olney Central for basketball, softball and nursing or radiology, Delainey to Lincoln Trail for softball — with a chance to play basketball — and . . . whatever.
Each expects the other to be successful.
Delainey, Gracie says, is “very hard-working, and just a fun person to be around.”
Gracie, according to Delainey, is “a hard worker, and not only in sports. She has determination. If she sets her mind to it, she’s gonna do it.”
Their competitiveness, Earley said, “makes them very special. It has been a blessing.”
“It’s a joy to coach them,” Meeks said. “They make everybody around them better, and our level of play slows down if they come out. I’ll miss them tremendously [when they leave].”
She won’t be the only one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.