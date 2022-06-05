Sullivan's Newby 6th in 200, 8th in 100 at boys track state finals

Several Wabash Valley males competed in the IHSAA boys track and field state finals Saturday at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Sullivan senior William Newby led the way by finishing sixth in the 200-meter dash (21.93 seconds) and eighth in the 100-meter dash (10.91).
Northview senior Nolan White came in 15th in the 3,200 (9:24.88), while Bloomfield senior Chris Royal was 20th in the 400 (50.56). In relays, Terre Haute South's 4x400 foursome of Carter Ellis, Stephen Markle, Johnavon Rich and Eric Haworth placed 25th (3:27.54) and Northview's 4x800 foursome of Jcim Grant, Douglas Dillman, Stuart Bennett and White placed 27th (8:35.37).
In field events, Linton senior Drew White finished 14th in the shot put (54 feet, 10 inches) and 20th in the discus (141 feet, 8 inches) and Terre Haute North junior Jesiah Richardson finished 25th in the shot put (48-0 1/2).
Plainfield captured the team championship with 61 points.
