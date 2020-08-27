Senior Dosson Lamb finished first by more than 20 seconds over the runner-up and led a balanced Sullivan attack to the team title — five Golden Arrows placed in the top 10 of the 5-kilometer boys race — as part of the annual Chad Smith Sullivan Invitational meet for high school cross country Thursday evening.
The Arrows, coached by Samantha Unger, held off West Vigo and Northview 27-57-60 to round out the top three squads.
"Of my seven [boys runners], four of them are freshmen," Unger pointed out. "That's awesome for us. My freshmen were hanging right there with the upperclassmen."
"This was a whole minute off what I usually do [for this distance]," mentioned Lamb, who's been battling a tight muscle but is still hoping coronavirus concerns won't prevent him from achieving his third consecutive IHSAA semistate appearance and first state finals later this season.
West Vigo teammates Bryce Stateler and Levi Saude placed second and third respectively in the boys race.
Earlier, Northview sophomore Briley Shillings chalked up her first varsity victory ever in the girls race. Owen Valley emerged with the girls team championship.
"I feel like I went out at a good pace and I used the woods and hills to my advantage," Shillings told the Tribune-Star after she caught her breath. "Then I just tried to finish strong. ... It feels good to know I finally won one."
Shillings' closest competitor was Sullivan's Hanna Burkhart, who crossed the finish line more than 14 seconds after Shillings.
Both races took place on the Sullivan Middle School course.
The meet is named after the former Sullivan runner and Sullivan and Northview coach who died Aug. 24, 2016, after a long battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Smith was 41.
