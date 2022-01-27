Sullivan's boys high school basketball team, ranked fifth in Class 3A and taking a 14-1 record into its home game Friday against Brown County, has survived a few close calls this year, particularly early in the season.
"We blew out South Knox by two," coach Jeff Moore quipped earlier this week in describing his team's first three games. "Then we beat Northview in overtime and beat Shakamak on a last-second shot."
Moore and the Golden Arrows had an advantage in those games, however, and in other close Sullivan games since then.
Randy Kelley.
Sullivan's four-year point guard is "the best I've had, without a doubt," Moore said this week, "and I've had some really good ones."
Statistics to back up Moore's assertion are coming up, but what stands out about Kelley — named the Most Outstanding Player of the recent First Financial Wabash Valley Classic — is what he does at the end of those close games (and it may not be a coincidence that the one close game the Arrows lost season was the one in which Kelley was injured and missed a few fourth-quarter minutes).
Kyra Sedgwick, Mariano Rivera, Randy Kelley. Some of the best closers ever.
"I just do whatever the team needs me to do to get a win," Kelley said this week. "At the end of the day, all that matters is to get the win."
Kelley almost always has the ball in crucial situations, which is how his coach likes it.
"I think it's fun," Kelley said about his work in end-of-game situations. "The guys look up to me and they listen to me. I wouldn't want to be teammates with anybody else."
"When somebody on our team gets a rebound, he has one job: get the ball safely to Randy," Moore said. "On out-of-bounds plays, I usually don't call them anymore. I let him call it . . . and trust that he'll make good decisions."
Now that we've established how heady a player Kelley is, here's what else he's accomplished as an Arrow.
"He's athletic, he's quick and he handles the ball," Moore said. "Barring an injury, he'll be our all-time leading scorer [a few points behind Rhett Smith right now] and our all-time leader in assists [within a really good game of catching Harvey Wilson in that category]."
Even though he weighed about 130 pounds as a freshman, Kelley has been extremely durable. "You add up all the minutes he's sat out the last four years and it might add up to two games [64 minutes]," Moore says.
And here's the statistic Moore probably likes best.
"In the four years he's been here, we've had our best four years avoiding turnovers," the coach said. "Last year we tied for first place in the state with a little over six per game . . . and we're at 3.7 [turnovers] per game this year. We've had two or three games already where we didn't have any."
Kelley is happy about his individual season has gone, but emphasizes that there is still much more for the Arrows to accomplish.
"I've really worked on my game, shooting a lot of 3s and mid-range jumpers," he said, "and I feel like that's helped me a lot this year."
"He listens when we ask him to work on things," Moore said. "At least two or three days a week he comes in about 6 [in the morning] and takes about 300 shots."
After the Brown County game Friday night the Golden Arrows visit Eastern Greene on Saturday. Friday's game is one of four remaining Western Indiana Conference games, all looking winnable, among the nine remaining regular-season contests. A road game at Class A powerhouse North Daviess appears to be the biggest threat Sullivan has before tournament play.
"Teamwise we've had a great year," Kelley said. "We've grown together and we've done very well.
"But we're not finished yet though," he added. "I think we can be as good as we want to be, and go as far [in the tournament] as we want."
Bring on those close tournament games.
