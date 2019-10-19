The margin of high school volleyball victory between Sullivan and host Vincennes Lincoln couldn't have been much smaller Saturday night in the championship match of the Class 3A Vincennes Sectional.
Which didn't make the Golden Arrows feel much better.
At points in every set it appeared Sullivan was going to get the better of the 31-win Alices, but the Arrows never did. They lost 25-22, 25-20, 27-25 to end their season.
"Just one of those things that happen," coach Kim Rinck said afterward. "[The Alices are] a tough team, we're a tough team."
Sullivan advanced to the final match by beating Pike Central earlier Saturday, while the Alices had the long road in the five-team sectional, needing to beat Princeton on Thursday and Washington on Saturday afternoon.
And it was obvious from the get-go Saturday night that the two championship-caliber teams had reached the final.
The key stretch in the first set came with Vincennes holding an 11-10 lead. Only once to that point had any lead been bigger than a point, but the Alices ran off five straight to go up 16-10.
Sullivan was undeterred, a characteristic that continued until the final point of the match, and started a comeback. The Arrows got within 19-15, then 20-18, then 22-20, then 23-22 before the hosts scored the last two points.
Vincennes raced to a 7-2 lead in the second set, but Sullivan climbed the hill. When Annie Smith served five straight points the Arrows had overtaken and passed their hosts to lead 14-12 and were still ahead 17-15 when Maycee Lange, the Alices' 6-foot star, had four aces — one of them on an overturned call by a line judge — and put the home team ahead 21-17. Sullivan got within two points twice, but the Alices got the last three points.
The home team was smelling blood as the third set began and raced to leads of 10-5 and 13-6. It was still 20-14 in the Alices' favor, but Kendal Edmondson got a pair of kills as Sullivan put together a 5-0 run to get within a point.
Another controversial call stopped the rally, but not Sullivan's momentum. The Arrows shook off the misfortune that had them behind 21-19 and tied the score 22-22 on Asia Povlin's 20th kill, then took a 25-24 lead. But for the third straight set the home team finished with a small streak of points, this time the final three of the match.
"Vincennes Lincoln spent a lot of time tipping, spot-oriented [attacks]," coach Rinck said later, "and we weren't on our toes as much for that."
Madalyn Rinck had 34 assists and 14 digs for the Arrows, while Korinne Gofourth led with 17 digs and Edmondson had eight kills and three blocks. Lange had 19 kills, Darrian Carmean 16 and Callie Foster 38 assists for the Alices.
Povlin is one of four Sullivan seniors, along with Madison Followell, Sydnee Hester and Maura Secrest.
"I'm gonna miss all four," coach Rinck said after the match. "They've contributed a LOT to our team."
Sullivan 22 20 25
Vincennes Lincoln 25 25 27
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 38 assists, 14 digs, 6 blocks, a kill and 3 points; Asia Povlin 20 kills, 8 digs, a block and 4 points; Korinne Gofourth 17 digs, 4 kills, a block, an assist, 4 points and an ace; Sydnee Hester 8 digs, an assist and 9 points; Kendal Edmondson 8 kills, 3 blocks and 3 digs; Gracie Shorter 11 digs and a point; Annie Smith 4 digs and 7 points; Delainey Shorter 4 kills and 4 digs; and Madison Followell 2 blocks, 2 digs, a kill and an assist.
For Vincennes Lincoln, Callie Foster had 38 assists, 6 kills, a block, 5 points and an ace; Maycee Lange 19 kills, 2 blocks, 9 points and 5 aces; Darrian Carmean 16 kills, 2 assists, a block, 8 points and 3 aces; and Kali Haynes 4 assists, 8 points and an ace.
Next — Vincennes Lincoln (31-4) plays next Saturday at the Class 3A Corydon Regional. Sullivan finished 21-12.
