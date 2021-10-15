Sullivan High School’s football team ended its regular season on a positive note Friday night with a 28-7 win at West Vigo.
The Golden Arrows will head into sectionals on a six-game win streak.
Both teams had momentum heading into the matchup. West Vigo came in with a two-game win streak along with homefield advantage. The Golden Arrows went into the competition leading the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division and leading the overall series against the Vikings 19-8.
Sullivan received the opening possession and scored in 2:51 in 6 plays. Rowdy Adams opened scoring in the competition with a 29-yard pass to his brother Cody Adams making the score 7-0 with 9:09 remaining in the first quarter.
“Getting off to a good start was important against this team. It’s important against every team,” Sullivan coach Blaine Powell stated. “I’m just proud our players didn’t worry too much about the scoreboard. They just played football.”
West Vigo’s offense responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Marrs to Jerome Blevins tying the score at 7 with 6:18 remaining in the first quarter. The Vikings also gained momentum before heading into the second quarter when Kaleb Raffeo recovered a Sullivan fumble with 52.4 to go in the first.
“We had some opportunities in the beginning,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb stated. “We just had some bad snaps and then the weather came in, but Sullivan is just a great team. We’re happy we stayed close but it could’ve been better.”
As soon as the players began to take the field for the second quarter the rain began to come down. The Vikings’ offense failed to capitalize on the fumble. After two West Vigo fumbled snaps Sullivan’s offense made their second quarter debut.
The Golden Arrows executed a steady drive leading to the first touchdown of the second quarter. Rowdy Adams connected with Luke Adams on a 5-yard shovel pass putting Sullivan up 14-7 with 5:33 to go in the second quarter.
When West Vigo regained possession, it took a tough loss after tailback Peyton Clerk left the game with an injury. Clerk had accumulated 59 rushing yards on five carries with 3:35 to go in the second quarter.
Sullivan responded with a solid drive that led to an exciting 41-yard touchdown run by Rowdy Adams making the score 21-7 with 2:31 to go in the second quarter.
By halftime, the momentum was on Sullivan’s side. The rain was coming down hard, meaning playcalling was limited for the coaches. Sullivan went into the locker room with 119 total rushing yards compared to West Vigo’s 56.
The second half opened with both squads failing to convert fourth downs on their opening possessions. Clerk also returned to the backfield for the Vikings. After West Vigo recovered a Sullivan fumble, they seemed to be having a consistent drive until a dropped lateral pass led to Joshua Wence recovering the ball and scoring on a 35-yard return. Wence’s fumble return increased the Golden Arrows’ lead to 28-7 with 2:24 to go in the third quarter.
It was pretty much a silent fourth quarter until West Vigo fumbled a snap with 4:36 to go in the contest. Marrs recovered, then threw an interception to Luke Adams. This led to Sullivan trying to kill time. As action was concluding, rain knocked the power out of the scoreboard out with 1:10 remaining.
It was turned back on within seconds and Sullivan killed time en route to its sixth straight victory.
“It’s huge to win before sectionals,” Powell said. “You don’t want to go in there [the sectional] feeling down and coming off of a loss.
Sullivan 28, West Vigo 7
Sullivan=7=14=7=0=—=28
West Vigo=7=0=0=0=—=7
S — C.Adams 29 pass from R.Adams (Leone kick), 9:09 1Q.
WV — Blevins 25 pass from Marrs (Shaffer kick), 6:18 1Q.
S — L.Adams 5 pass from R.Adams (Leone Kick), 5:33 2Q.
S — R.Adams 41 run (Leone kick), 2:31 2Q.
S — Wence 35 fumble return (Leone kick), 2:24 3Q.
=SU=WV
First downs=15=11
Rush.-Yds.=38-220=22-94
C-A-I=5-9-0=10-13-2
Next – Sullivan (7-1) travels to Owen Valley and West Vigo (3-4) travels to Tri-West next Friday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.