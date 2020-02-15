Sullivan freshman Lane Gilbert won the semistate championship in the 113-pound weight class and Terre Haute South senior Brendan McPike also earned advancement to the state finals for the first time ever by placing fourth in the 132 class during wrestling action Saturday inside Ford Center.
In his final match Saturday, Gilbert avenged his only loss of the regular season by pinning Evansville Mater Dei junior Cole Ross in 5 minutes, 25 seconds.
For McPike, he won his first matches before losing to Evansville Mater Dei senior Macartney Parkinson on a major decision and losing to Columbus East senior Noah White on a third-period pin.
“I’m not really happy about it,” McPike said about his placement, which he had hoped would be higher.
He told the Tribune-Star that he “did some things well” in his first two matches when “I kinda pushed the pace.”
McPike’s final loss was his second of the season to White, who beat him during the regular season.
From the West Vigo perspective, coach Scott Rohrbach’s four wrestlers did not move on, although his son Seth Rohrbach did win his first match before being eliminated in the second round.
“I’m very proud of the four boys who wrestled at semistate today,” coach Rohrbach said. “Keith [Holden], Jarrell [Sholar] and Johnathan [Otte] all had very tough first-round draws. The great thing about it is they all three will be back next season and I am sure they will be back again in Evansville. They will be returning leaders of the program next season.
“Seth had a great first round win over Heritage Hills [Beau Heeke]. He lost by three in the ticket round [to Decatur Central’s Conner Alcala] to go to state. Seth has had a great career for us at West Vigo. He has been a four-time semistate qualifier, making it to the ticket round each year. Seth will be continuing his wrestling career at Trine University. He will graduate this year with being one of the most decorated wrestlers in school history and he will be missed.
State-finals brackets will be announced this afternoon. Action will take place next Friday and Saturday at Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Wabash Valley results
106 — Seth Cowden (Northview) got pinned by Kyler West (Evansville Memorial) 5:22.
113 — Lane Gilbert (Sullivan) won by tech. fall over Nik Baugh (Greenwood Community) 18-2; Gilbert dec. Logan Sutton (Castle) 10-8; Gilbert dec. Cheaney Schoeff (Avon) 8-4; Gilbert pin. Cole Ross (Evansville Mater Dei) 5:25; Logan Moore (Northview) lost by major decision to Braden Haines (Brownsburg) 12-0. Gilbert won semistate championship and advanced to state finals.
120 — Harrison May (TH South) got pinned by Colin Knox (Charlestown) 1:03.
126 — Keith Holder (West Vigo) got pinned by Adonis Boyd (Jeffersonville) 5:01.
132 — Seth Rohrbach (West Vigo) dec. Beau Heeke (Heritage Hills) 8-5; Rohrbach lost to Conner Alcala (Decatur Central) by 4-1 dec.; Gabe Recknor (TH South) lost by major decision to Christian Polen (Gibson Southern) 16-3.
138 — Nate Recknor (TH South) lost to Keandre Watson (Columbus North) by 8-2 dec.
145 — Johnathan Otte (West Vigo) got pinned by Brody Baumann (Evansville Mater Dei) 5:22.
152 — Moses Hamm (TH South) dec. Jacob Cookerly (Brownsburg) dec. 2-1; Hamm got pinned by Jordan Fulks (Boonville) 2:14; Jarrell Sholar (West Vigo) got pinned by Anthony Walker (Greenwood Community) 3:20.
160 — Zack Brown (Northview) lost to Tyler Fuqua (Franklin Community) by 5-1 dec.; Nate Lommock (TH South) lost by major decision to Peyton Asbury (Brownsburg) 9-0.
170 — Nicholas Casad (TH South) lost to Van Skinner (Madison Consolidated) by 7-3 dec.; Noah Minor (Northview) pin. Deke Brown (Charlestown) 4:18.
182 — Brendan McPike (TH South) dec. Brenden Moore (South Spencer) 9-2; McPike dec. Jake Aleksa (Mooresville) 9-4; McPike pin. Macartney Parkinson (Evansville Mater Dei) 3:55; McPike lost by major decision to Macartney Parkinson (Evansville Mater Dei) 8-0; McPike got pinned by Noah White (Columbus East) 4:25. McPike placed fourth in semistate and advanced to state finals.
195 — Christian Verst (TH South) got pinned by Manuel Ordorica (Charlestown) 1:25.
220 — Kenton Williams (Sullivan) got pinned by Reese Condon (Mooresville) 2:18; Josh Howell (TH South) pin. Jakobe Leavell (Pike) 1:31; Howell lost to Will Stewart (South Spencer) by 9-7 dec.; Jazz Brown (TH North) got pinned by Micah Dodson (Martinsville) 1:55.
