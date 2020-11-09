Sullivan's first-ever high school football regional game has been put off a day.
The Golden Arrows will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Danville in a Class 3A contest originally scheduled Friday night. One of the teams has athletes who are quarantined through Friday because of contact with an opponent on Oct. 30 who later tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, the Sullivan girls basketball game against Owen Valley on Saturday has been moved to earlier in the day, with the junior varsity teams playing at 9:30 a.m. and the varsity game at approximately 11.
