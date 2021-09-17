Sullivan protects home field against South Vermillion

South Vermillion most likely had a silent bus ride home last night after a 45-33 lost to Sullivan. Both teams were even statistically going into the competition. They looked that way in the open of the game as well, but it did not last long.
The first quarter opened with Sullivan’s offense fumbling the football on the second play of the game. South Vermillion’s Gus Shryock recovered it and quickly scored on a 28-yard drive. South Vermillion’s Peyton Hawkins responded by opening scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 10:06 to go in the first quarter.
The Golden Arrows made a statement after their offense seen the end zone for the first time of the night. William Newby scored on a 15-yard run with 8:35 to go in the first quarter tying the game up at 7.
The rest of the first quarter was a defensive battle until the end. When South Vermillion gained possession again, they threw an interception to Sullivan’s Randy Kelley. The Wildcat’s defense responded well when freshman Dallas Coleman caught an interception with 58 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Just when everyone thought the first quarter was over Hawkins fumbled the football with 39.8 seconds to go in the first. Sullivan recovered it and scored again on a run before the end of the first quarter.
South Vermillion ended the game with five total turnovers while Sullivan had three.
“We can’t turn the ball over and expect to compete with a team like this,” South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett stated after the game.
Scoring opened in the second quarter when South Vermillion’s Hawkins scored on a 42-yard pass from Garzolini with 9:40 to go in the second quarter. Sullivan responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rowdy Adams to Kelley with 8:40 on the clock tying the score at 14.
The Golden Arrows did not look back after that play. They sent the crowd into an uproar when Adams connected with Kelley again. This time, it was an athletic 40-yard touchdown pass with 3:53 to go in the second quarter putting Sullivan up 28-14.
Sullivan scored two more times before halftime. Luke Adams scored a 23-yard touchdown run with 2:48 to go in the second quarter making the score 35-14.
The Golden Arrows went into the locker room trailing 42-14.
The second half opened with Sullivan being very physical defensively. They forced South Vermillion’s James Mancourt (one of its bigger backs) to fumble with 8:58 to go in the third quarter.
The Golden Arrows responded with a drive that led to a 32-yard field goal, which was Giuseppe Leone’s first career field goal ever. Leone’s field goal gave Sullivan a 45-14 lead over the Wildcats.
The fourth quarter opened with aggressive runs by Mancourt. He had an exciting 34-yard run that showed his strength as he carried multiple defenders on his back. Garzolini scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:23 to go in the contest making the score 45-21.
“We beat a good team,” Sullivan coach Blaine Powell stated. “[The Wildcats] have had their ups and downs, but they're going to make some noise this season."
Hawkins showed his speed after beating a defender by a couple steps leading to a 72-yard pass from Garzolini with 6:05 to go in the competition. This cut the Golden Arrows' lead to 45-27. South Vermillion ended the game on a positive note with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Coleman, cutting Sullivan’s lead to 45-33 in the final seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.