When Sullivan and West Vigo get together for a high school football game, it’s a sure bet it’ll come down to the wire.
Add in the 13-mph wind, 38-degree temperatures and a sopping wet field after it rained most of the day around the Wabash Valley and it makes it that much more interesting.
And for the fans that braved the weather Friday night, they got the typical nail-biter that saw Sullivan outlast West Vigo this go-around, winning 20-12 on senior night.
“It always seems to work out that way against these guys. They always give us their best effort, and I thought our effort was there too. We played hard,” Sullivan coach Blaine Powell said.
Sullivan took the ball to begin the game and marched right down the field.
Using the running game of quarterback Karter Vernelson and running back Jakeb Skinner, the Arrows got the ball just outside the red zone.
They turned to the air game then, as Vernelson slung a 25-yard touchdown pass to Grant Bell to go up 6-0 after the point-after attempt was blocked.
With the way the hosts came out of the gates, it looked like the weather conditions, as well as the muddy field, wouldn’t play much of a factor.
That thought changed in a hurry, though.
Both teams’ offenses struggled to move the ball, especially via the passing game, with the field getting muddier and the temperatures dropping rapidly.
However, on the Arrows’ third possession, the run game got going again.
They carried the ball 15 times during their 16-play drive – the one pass was an incompletion – to go 80 yards and put up a second score behind Skinner’s two-yard plunge over the top of his blocking linemen.
The touchdown wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for what took place on 4th and 14 from the West Vigo 18-yard line. On the play, which was designed as a punt, Sullivan punter Kenton Williams mishandled the ball, and instead of trying to get a kick away, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder took off running.
He rumbled for 24 yards and a first down, allowing the drive to continue and eventually ending in the end zone.
West Vigo was unable to do much on the offensive side of the ball during the first half, but on its final drive, the Vikings found some magic. Running the two-minute drill, they got down to the Sullivan 15-yard line where Dane Andrews found Brandon Stroud for a sliding touchdown grab, cutting their deficit to 14-6 despite being outgained 246 to 129 in total yardage.
“That’s always big. We moved the ball [in the first half] but had some issues here and there. But to put one in [the end zone], that gives that momentum heading into halftime,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said.
Neither team was able to do much of anything in the third quarter, despite each getting into the opponent’s territory.
That changed at the start of the fourth quarter. Sullivan got the ball on the outskirts of the red zone behind the running duo of Vernelson and Skinner.
Vernelson then hit Kenton Williams, who bobbled it as he ran, for a 22-yard pass before Skinner ran in for his second two-yard score of the night, doubling his season total.
“He’s a tough kid. He’s been injured all year with that ankle and he just keeps plugging away,” Bowell said of Skinner, who ran for 110 yards on 22 carries. “He played great, and I thought our offensive line played great.”
That made it a two-score game for the second time, but it wouldn’t last long.
On the ensuing possession, West Vigo found itself in a massive hole after Andrews was sacked and then threw an incompletion, making for a 3rd and 21 at the Sullivan 15-yard line.
That’s when Andrews came up with a play that had Arrow fans shaking their heads in disbelief.
The senior signal caller got swarmed by a number of defenders and looked like he was going to take another sack, but he miraculously got out of the pile on his feet and still had the wherewithal to find Kaleb Hannahs down field for an 85-yard touchdown pass.
“Dane’s a big kid and has a lot of size and a lot of tenacity as well,” said Cobb of Andrews. “Just the fight and having the wherewithal to see Kaleb down the field wide open.”
West Vigo then forced a turnover on downs and suddenly got it across midfield, putting pressure on the Sullivan defense, which stepped up in the biggest of ways, as Karver Queen made the diving interception to put the final stamp on the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.