High school football fans packed into Sullivan Friday evening as the Sullivan and North Central football teams put on a show.
Those who made the trip got their fill of gridiron action as the Golden Arrows rumbled their way to five touchdowns in the scrimmage while holding the visiting Thunderbirds scoreless.
“I really liked what I saw from our depth and that is something that we are going to need throughout this season,” Sullivan head coach Blaine Powell said. “We need to be able to spread the wealth around a bit more but we were strong and steady tonight.”
Sullivan, who opened the night from their own 35-yard line, wasted no time bullying their way across the field as Sullivan utilized a host of offensive weapons to gash the Thunderbird defense. Junior Tristan Drake handled his time at quarterback well through the opening segment, capping the drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to junior Grant Bell. Drake finished the evening with two touchdown passes.
The Golden Arrows continued to push the ball, scoring in their second segment of the night on a one-yard scamper by junior Jaeden King. After resetting the drive at their opponents 35-yard line, Sullivan struck again — this time off of the arm of sophomore quarterback Randy Kelley — who dropped a deep pass into the arms of junior Grant Bell who then broke a tackle from the North Central safety before running free for the Golden Arrows third touchdown of the scrimmage.
The high-powered Sullivan offense showed no mercy in the third segment of the night, this time starting in the red-zone at the 10-yard line. After an eight-yard run by Drake, sophomore Dylan Williams pushed his way into the end zone for a two-yard score. On the next play from scrimmage, Drake tossed a short pass to senior Kenton Williams who then outran the secondary to the corner of the goal line for Sullivan’s fifth and final touchdown of the evening.
“We had a lot of guys step up and play well tonight,” Powell said. “We are ready to kick this season off next week.”
One of Sullivan’s only errors throughout the scrimmage came in the second half of the evening, as North Central’s Bryton Suggs intercepted a deep Kelley pass that was subsequently blown dead.
With all of the offensive success that Sullivan encountered throughout the evening, North Central seemed to find just the opposite. The Thunderbirds struggled initially to find chemistry and move the ball off of the line of scrimmage.
“This was a great measuring stick moment for us tonight,” North Central coach Brad Hudson said. “That is one of the best teams that we are going to go up against this year and we were able to see where we are lacking and what we need to work on.”
The Thunderbirds’ opening drive resulted in three running plays with no yards gained and a fumbled snap. After resetting, junior quarterback Coby Brewer threaded the needle with an 18-yard pass to senior Cody Curtis. Three of the next four plays resulted in negative yards again for the visitors, with one fumble that was quickly recovered by the offense.
In the teams’ second segment of the evening, they mixed up the play calling and were able to move the ball down the field well. As the group drew closer to the red zone, the Thunderbird offensive hopes were dashed, this time off of an interception by Sullivan’s Randy Kelley.
North Central’s final segment of the scrimmage, which started in the red zone on the 10-yard line, was filled with quarterback keepers and quick handoffs to sophomore Jayce Norman and Curtis. The team was unable to find the end zone again, losing three yards from the line of scrimmage in six plays.
“We want to get better every week and this is a nice foundation for us to get better on,” Hudson said. “We will play anybody and this group will not back down from a challenge. We are only going to get better from this and I know everyone is excited for the opportunity next week when the season starts.”
Regular season openers are a week away as Sullivan hosts North Knox and North Central hosts West Vigo this coming Friday night.
