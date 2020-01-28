One of the fun things about basketball is to see if a team that starts hot from the field can sustain the lead it built for all 32 minutes.
It’s even more fun when you have two of the better girls basketball teams in the area testing the situation.
Linton and Sullivan, long-time rivals who had 31 wins between them entering Tuesday’s contest, were the protagonists.
Sullivan was the team that got hot early, leading by 15 points early in the second. But Linton, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A, wasn’t going to stay down forever.
The Miners made the Arrows sweat in the fourth quarter – with three possessions in the final minute that could have changed the outcome.
However, Sullivan held on and earned a 50-49 victory that gives the Arrows a boost with the postseason on the horizon next week.
“I’m so proud of the girls. We played team basketball and everyone contributed tonight. We had girls step it up in scoring and we had great defensive stops. It was a great effort in a great high school girls basketball game,” Sullivan coach Julie Meeks said.
Delainey Shorter led Sullivan (15-6) with 16 points. She was part of Sullivan’s early surge and had a four-point play in the early part of the second quarter to give the Arrows their peak lead.
Linton was led by Haley Rose’s 15-point effort. She was instrumental in the Miners’ comeback, not only with her scoring, but with her defense. Aubrey Burgess and Vanessa Stafford had 14 points apiece for Linton.
“To start games? We’ve been really good and locked in on what we needed to do. You can tell yesterday [at practice] and today, we just weren’t locked in. That’s not taking credit away from Sullivan. They’re a very good ball club,” Linton coach Jared Rehmel said.
Sullivan never trailed in the contest. They put their stamp on the game with a 17-4 run that bridged the first quarter and into the early part of the second quarter. Gracie Shorter and Asia Povlin hit 3-pointers during the surge to put Sullivan up 21-6.
“We got some offense. In order to stay with Linton? We had to score and we had some girls step up tonight and do that,” Meeks said.
Rehmel lamented an uncharacteristic first quarter from the Miners.
“Effort-wise, the first quarter was about as bad as we could have been. We had no energy, we had no effort at all. They turned it around and tried to get back in the game, but Sullivan is a team you can’t get down to. They’re hard to chase and we had to chase them the rest of the game,” Rehmel said.
Sullivan settled for a 32-21 halftime lead, but Linton played defense with far more verve in the second half.
The Miners forced 11 Sullivan turnovers in the second half. Linton whittled its deficit to six in the third quarter, but Sullivan was back up by nine early in the final period.
Then Linton had a surge that had more bite. Rose scored seven straight at one point, fueled by Linton’s opportunistic defense. Her bucket with 4:28 left drew Linton within two, and from that point, it was a dogfight to the finish.
Neither team was polished offensively. Sullivan’s final bucket came with 2:17 left on a Delainey Shorter putback, but Linton answered with a Burgess layup, one Burgess free throw and a Shafford putback with 1:30 left.
In a one-point game, Sullivan couldn’t create any breathing room – with a pair of missed free throws in the final 1:30 – but Linton couldn’t get over the top.
Burgess was called for charging with 49.7 seconds left. After Sullivan turned it over, Shafford was called for a push off on a shot with 24.9 seconds left.
Linton (17-5) got one more chance after Sullivan missed a free throw with 18.5 seconds left, but the Miners turned the ball over with five seconds left to end the game.
“I was glad to see that time go off the clock,” Meeks said. “We made some mistakes, but Linton is a very good team and their 1-2-2 gave us trouble with their traps, but we found a way to rise above it. I’m proud of them. What a way to head into sectional with a big confidence boost.”g
Rehmel’s Miners have not had to overcome very much adversity in terms of losses this season – Linton had won six in a row entering the contest – so he’s interested to see how Linton bounces back.
“To win three games next week? We can’t have a lull,” Rehmel said. “We’ve got a veteran group that’s leading us and they have to learn from it. They have to be ready, but they have to get everyone else. A lot of things have gone right for us lately. We’ll see how we react to some adversity and things not going our way.”
Both teams have games before their respective sectionals are played next week. Sullivan next hosts Marshall and Linton next plays at White River Valley. Both games are on Thursday.
LINTON (49) – Burgess 6 3-5 14, Hayes 0 0-0 0, Rose 7 1-1 15, Chambers 0 0-0 0, Stafford 6 2-2 14, Thuis 0 0-0 0, Warrick 1 1-2 3, Ab. Brownfield 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 FG, 7-10 FT, 49 TP.
SULLIVAN (50) – D.Shorter 4 6-7 16, Perkinson 0 2-2 2, Wiltermood 0 0-0 0, Vandergriff 0 0-0 0, Povlin 5 0-1 11, Smith 3 0-0 6, G.Shorter 3 2-3 11, Williams 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 FG, 10-13 FT, 50 TP.
Linton=4=17=12=16=—=49
Sullivan=15=17=8=10=—=50
3-point goals – G.Shorter 3, D.Shorter 2, Povlin. Total fouls – L 16, S 16.
Next – Sullivan (15-6) hosts Marshall and Linton (17-5) plays at White River Valley on Thursday.
