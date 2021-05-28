Twenty-four times this season, Sullivan High School’s girls tennis team has entered a match against an opponent.
Twenty-four times, the Golden Arrows left victorious.
In fact, because of the 2020 COVID-19 predicament, the Arrows have not lost in this sports since the sectional of May 2019.
That streak may get a serious test Saturday when Sullivan takes on Richmond Regional champion Lawrenceburg (18-2) in the Center Grove Semistate at the updated time of 4:30 p.m. The Sullivan commencement ceremony will take place in the morning and two of its players — Peyton Sisil and Courtney Lueking — are valedictorians, thus the need for the change.
“For me personally, our trip to semistate this Saturday is confirmation of what I have always believed about high school tennis,” Sullivan coach Wes Kirk told the Tribune-Star. “Namely, it does not matter how big your school is or what zip code you live in. If a group of dedicated players work hard enough, they can be competitive with anyone. We have proven this to be true 24 times this season. We hope to make it 25 this Saturday.”
Sophomore Hanna Burkhart will lead the Arrows at No. 1 singles. Four seniors also will be in the starting lineup. In addition to Sisil (No. 1 doubles) and Lueking (No. 2 doubles), there are Annie Smith (No. 3 singles) and Lexie Baker (Lueking’s partner at No. 2 doubles).
“I will be enjoying every shot from here on out, especially those made by our four seniors,” Kirk mentioned. “These four will all be leaving our team as school record holders for most wins in their positions. I hope they will inspire our junior varsity players to work hard so we can keep our team’s momentum going. We will miss our seniors greatly, but with Hanna, Paige [Chickadaunce] and Sarah [Francis] returning and with a talented junior varsity group, I think we have what we need to remain very competitive.”
But for now, the Arrows’ focus will be on Lawrenceburg and the seniors sound ready.
“I am really proud of what we have accomplished,” Smith said. “I am so thankful to have been a part of this team and I hope we can keep it going.”
“Going to semistate is an incredible accomplishment for any team, but after not getting to play last year because of COVID, it has made our success in the state tournament even more exciting,” Lueking noted. “I’ve been so blessed to have the best teammates ever and going into semistate with them by my side has made it the best senior season I could’ve ever asked for.”
“Looking back, I know we are having a season everyone dreams of having,” Baker pointed out. “As a senior, I can guarantee that I’m leaving Sullivan High School with a new history and new beginning. We aren’t finished with this season until the very last shot and I’m beyond proud of my team for their willingness to fight every second of the match. To have a coach who is our biggest supporter makes us want to work harder to give him the recognition he so well deserves. I have loved playing for a community that supports our success this season and being part of the legacy that is Sullivan girls tennis.”
“I never imagined going this deep into the state tournament,” Sisil admitted. “But it shows that all the work my teammates and I have put in over the off-season has paid off. To be graduating and playing in the semistate in the same day seems unreal. I’m so excited to see what we can do.”
Kirk didn’t just praise the tennis players for their boosted confidence.
“The biggest thing that took me by surprise this season is how excited the whole Sullivan community has been about the success of the tennis team and all of our spring sports,” he assessed. “We have had the best time sharing firetruck rides with the track athletes that advanced out of the sectional and the sectional champion softball team. We had crowds of people waving flags and cheering us on during each lap around the square. It is hard to explain what coming into town with a police escort feels like after a big win. I think it is safe to say for all of us on the tennis team, it feels very much like we are appreciated and important. We are all grateful for the support and respect we have been given.”
But the seven girls are who have made it all possible.
“I have been fortunate to be part of some deep runs in the state tournament with teams I was a part of at Terre Haute South [as an assistant coach],” he recalled.
“I am so appreciative of the girls at Sullivan for giving me a chance to experience that again as a head coach at Sullivan. I love watching our team play and working with all of our players. The girls play very smart and give everything they have each match. They are a joy to coach and I am very proud of our team.”
