When COVID-19 altered life as U.S. citizens knew it in March 2020, nobody wanted to see the pandemic arrive.
And it's doubtful that anyone would claim a benefit from its deadly path of human destruction.
But thinking in a small-scale, less-serious way involving Wabash Valley girls tennis, consider this.
Sullivan's four juniors in the spring of 2020 — Annie Smith, Peyton Sisil, Courtney Lueking and Lexie Baker — missed a season like every other Indiana team did. But they had one more left (hopefully), so they kept practicing hard during the off-season for 2021.
As they continued to improve, 47-year-old Sullivan coach Wes Kirk realized he had an ultra-talented sophomore by the name of Hanna Burkhart, who doubles as a cross country standout in the fall, ready to emerge as the Golden Arrows' No. 1 singles player. Sullivan charged out of the gate faster than Medina Spirit with Burkhart leading the way at 17-2.
With a Tuesday match against Parke Heritage remaining on Sullivan's regular-season schedule, the 20-0 Arrows have racked up a school record for victories in a season, a rare sweep of all three Vigo County squads and the Western Indiana Conference title heading into the four-team Terre Haute North Sectional, which starts on Wednesday.
An assistant under longtime former coach Bill Blankenbaker at South for 16 years, Kirk said the last time Sullivan captured a sectional championship in girls tennis was 1992.
The next time could be 2021.
"We really worked hard last season," explained the Purdue-bound Lueking, who has partnered with Baker to compile an 18-1 record at No. 2 doubles so far this season. "But last summer, we practiced super-duper hard."
"I was really sad and bummed out about last year," Burkhart told the Tribune-Star after the Arrows' 3-1 home victory over North last Wednesday. "But the time I had off last year helped me prepare for this year, I think."
"It's been a long time since we've had a team that's proven it can beat all the Terre Haute schools," Kirk said, adding that Sullivan's next goal is to win this week's sectional.
"You have to play well consistently to stay undefeated. We've basically been blessed with a nice group of experienced seniors and some talented underclassmen. Hanna Burkhart has played a lot of older players and she's playing like a senior."
For Kirk, this is his fifth season as the Arrows' coach — sixth if you count the never-played 2020 campaign — and he credits Blankenbaker for much of his success.
"A lot of my coaching style was improved by my time with Bill," he noted.
Kirk also praised Sullivan's administration and community for their overwhelming support of him and his girls. He just hopes his girls get to receive another few days of support after this week as sectional champions.
"I'll be optimistic," Burkhart said. "Being confident going in always helps. We'll just go in and play our best and see what happens."
Incidentally, Sullivan's last loss occurred May 17, 2019, a 5-0 decision against South for the sectional crown at North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.