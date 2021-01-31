Sullivan's Gracie Shorter scored 28 points Saturday, but Indian Creek's Lauren Foster matched that and the host Braves won every quarter in handing the Golden Arrows a 70-58 Western Indiana Conference loss.
Edgewood, 9-1, and South Putnam, 5-1, finish the season as the only one-loss teams in the WIC, while the Arrows and Braves tied at 7-2.
Delainey Shorter added 13 points for Sullivan, 13-6 overall, while Emily Todor scored 14 and Kurstin Thompson 11 for Indian Creek, now 14-6. Both teams open Class 3A sectional play Tuesday, Sullivan against Washington at Vincennes and Indian Creek against Indianapolis Ritter at Speedway.
In other girls basketball Saturday:
• Columbus North 59, Terre Haute North 18 — At Columbus, the host Bull Dogs wrapped up an unbeaten Conference Indiana campaign with a one-sided win over the Patriots.
Terre Haute North finished 14-8 overall, 3-2 in conference play, and hosts its own Class 4A sectional, playing Friday against either Plainfield or Mooresville.
Columbus North, 11-5 and 5-0, plays Bloomington South on Tuesday at the Class 4A East Central Sectional.
• North Vermillion 42, North Newton 35 — At Cayuga, Cami Pearman had 11 points and Callie Naylor and McKenzie Crowder 10 each as the Falcons ended their regular season on a winning note.
Now 13-6, North Vermillion plays Covington on Tuesday at the Class A Attica Sectional. North Newton, 5-9, faces South Central (Union Mills) on Wednesday at the Class 2A North Judson Sectional.
Boys basketball
• Northview 67, Crawfordsville 61, OT — At Brazil, the Knights overcame an early 12-point deficit to post a nonconference victory.
Caleb Swearingen had 27 points for Northview, while Drew Cook added 19 points and some big defensive plays and Brevin Cooper scored 17.
Now 9-6, the Knights host Terre Haute South on Thursday. Crawfordsville, 7-3, plays that night at Western Boone.
• Lafayette Jeff 54, Parke Heritage 49 — At Lafayette, the Wolves battled one of the top teams in the state down to the wire.
Now 15-3, Parke Heritage hosts Attica on Thursday. Lafayette Jeff, 15-1, is at McCutcheon that night.
• Sullivan 76, Eastern Greene 57 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows dominated the visiting Thunderbirds one night after Eastern had won the Greene County keg by beating Linton (without Lincoln Hale).
Now 12-2, Sullivan hosts Owen Valley on Thursday. Eastern Greene, 9-8, is at White River Valley that night.
• Riverton Parke 61, Providence Cristo Rey 50 — At Indianapolis, Jacob Bolenbaugh had 16 points, Hayden Gilstrap 15 and Derron Hazzard 12 as the Panthers got back above the .500 mark with a nonconference win.
Now 6-5, Riverton Parke plays Thursday at Seeger. Providence Cristo Rey, 1-10, plays Wednesday at Indianapolis Herron.
Wrestling
• Shew wins — At Crawfordsville, South Vermillion's Joey Shew was the champion at 220 pounds and is one of six Wildcats advancing to regional competition from the Crawfordsville Sectional.
Parke Heritage placed fourth in the team standings, with South Vermillion fifth and North Vermillion ninth.
Also advancing for South Vermillion are third-place finishers Hayden Kindred (113) and Gabriel Clay (132) and fourth-place finishers Dallas Craft (138), Kaiden Lorey (195) and Matt Goeppner (285). Wyatt English (120) finished fifth and is first alternate.
North Vermillion's Wyatt Walters was second at 106 while Landon Baker (145), Bruce Rossiter (152), Josh Latoz (170) and Aiden Hinchee (182) placed fifth and are first alternates.
