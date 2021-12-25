This should come as no surprise, but Sullivan is one of the favorites going into the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Sullivan has been one of the area’s best programs for well over a decade now. Sullivan has only had three losing seasons since 2009 and the current crop of Golden Arrows has won 22 and 21 games in the last two seasons, respectively.
Stability is the calling card for the Arrows. Coach Jeff Moore has 472 victories on his ledger and he is the only coach in the field who has led his team in every iteration of the modern Classic.
Here’s five things to know about Sullivan going into the Classic:
5. Kelley gets the job done — Sullivan guard Randy Kelley has gone from young future star to a veteran standout for the Golden Arrows. Kelley is averaging 21.8 points at press time, only Rocco Roshel is within less than double of Kelley’s scoring average. Added to that is Kelley’s 4.3 assists and 4 rebounds per game. The senior is getting to the line with 29 attempts in four games. Kelley has converted 61% of his shots inside the 3-point arc too.
4. Roshel is solid beyond the arc — Roshel, who is averaging 12.1 points, has been Sullivan’s most reliable 3-point shooter. Through four games, Roshel has made 52% of his 3-point attempts. Roshel has taken 23 of the 63 3-point shots the Arrows have attempted. Other shooting threats include Kelley, Luke Adams and Eli Gettinger.
3. Arrows don’t flinch when it gets close — Sullivan has become accustomed to pulling out close games. Two wins for the Arrows were by two points — over Shakamak and Northview — and another was in overtime over South Knox.
2. Sullivan perfect going in again — Sullivan is 6-0 going into the Classic after wins over Greencastle and Edgewood on the weekend of Dec. 17-18. The Golden Arrows will enter the Classic with an unblemished record for the third year in a row. Prior to the current era, Sullivan had only entered the Classic undefeated twice before, in 2011 and 2013.
1. Arrows got the job done in 2009 — Sullivan’s best performance in the Classic was, of course, their tournament championship in 2009. The Arrows were toughened by a difficult road to their lone modern Classic title. The Arrows defeated South Vermillion 61-50 in their opener — and that would prove to be Sullivan’s easiest outcome. The Arrows then edged past Terre Haute South 58-53 and West Vigo 54-49 in the semifinal.
The championship game was a taut, low-scoring contest against Terre Haute North on the Patriots’ home floor, but the Arrows persevered with a tight 44-42 victory.
