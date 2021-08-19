SULLIVAN FB PREVIEW: COVID-conscious Arrows ready for season

With Thursday’s news that West Vigo’s opponent backed out of its season opener Friday because of COVID-19 concerns, Sullivan coach Blaine Powell emphasized that he isn’t taking the deadly virus any less seriously in 2021 than he did in 2020, especially with the emergence of the relatively new Delta variant.
“It has to be taken seriously, no matter what your beliefs are,” the fifth-year coach insisted. “You gotta take precautions. We’ll continue to do that.”
Considering the Golden Arrows’ season opener is still on for Friday at home against North Knox, Powell will be counting heavily on junior returnee Rowdy Adams at quarterback. Adams (5 feet, 9 inches and 165 pounds) accumulated about 1,700 passing yards in 2020.
“He had a real good year last year,” Powell said of his QB.
Senior William Newby (6-0, 200) shared some of the running duties last season, but he’s expected to take on an expanded role this season.
Another playmaker who may see action just about everywhere is versatile senior Randy Kelley (5-11, 165), whose primary position is wide receiver. Junior Luke Adams (5-10, 155) is another returnee at wide receiver.
Powell said there’s only one returnee on the offensive line and that’s third-year starter Lane Sluder (5-7, 190, senior). He’ll play either guard or center.
Significant first-time starters for the Arrows include senior tight end Jackson Hills (6-5, 215), who transferred in from Casey, Ill., in time to play basketball last season; senior wide receiver Carter McKee (5-11, 165); senior left tackle Alex Baker (6-3, 240); junior guard Mason Drake (5-10, 200); sophomore guard/tackle Sebastian Ortiz (5-11, 295); junior center Lucas Copenhaver (6-0, 285); and senior fullback Luke Padgett (5-10, 195).
“We’ve had some good seasons on offense,” Powell reflected. “The expectations are the same for us. We’ve always been the type of offense that kinda takes what the defense gives us. We make sure we’re well-rounded and not just running the ball or not just passing the ball. We try to stay as balanced as the defense wants us to be.
“Our main goal on offense is to get our playmakers the ball, whether it’s by throwing or running.”
Powell believes he has the players to carry out that philosophy this season.
“We’ve got an inexperienced line, but they’re talented," he continued. "So it’s just a matter of time before they hit their stride.”
One special-team contributor should be junior soccer player Giuseppe Leone (5-8, 145), a third-year starter at placekicker. Powell said Leone made 28 extra points in a row to finish last season. Leone also connected on all five of his field-goal attempts.
“He’s a really good kickoff guy too,” Powell noted, adding that Newby is the team's punter.
Powell then addressed Sullivan’s defense.
“Up front, we have all three of our starters back from last year — [6-5, 240-pound senior] Jack Ridgway at end, [5-10, 260-pound junior] Gunner Bowman at nose [tackle] and [6-2, 200-pound junior] Conner Hughes at the other end,” he said.
Outside linebackers are junior Cody Adams (5-10, 170) and Hills, while a mix of Sluder, Padgett and juniors Josh Wence (5-10, 160) and Lane Deckard (5-8, 180) will man the inside. Padgett is the veteran of that group.
Luke Adams returns as a cornerback after intercepting six passes in 2020.
Guarding the other corner is McKee, who started some last season. Backing them up is junior Jeremiah Vernelson (5-7, 135).
Starting safeties are Newby and Kelley, so the Golden Arrows are in good hands there. Freshman D.J. Gaines (5-8. 150) is backing them up.
“We’ve got a lot of experience back [on defense],” Powell assessed. “We probably had one of our best defenses, statistically, last year. We look for more of the same this year.
“We’ve been an attacking style of defense and we’ll continue to do that.”
Northview won the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division last season. Although the Knights should be strong contenders to repeat, don’t count out the Golden Arrows.
“[The Knights] are the biggest school [enrollment-wise] in our conference and they should be good again,” Powell mentioned. “We always lead off our conference schedule with them every year. . . . Right off the bat [Sept. 3], they’re going to be a test.”
