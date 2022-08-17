SULLIVAN FB PREVIEW: Caton takes over an experienced Sullivan squad

There's no high school coaching silly season, per se, changes can and do come based on each individual situation.
Sullivan's coaching situation was stable with Blaine Powell in charge ... until Powell took the opportunity to lead St. Mary-of-the-Woods' new sprint football program in April.
Silly season? Not really for the Golden Arrows. Sullivan's staff has been together for a long time, so it was a relatively simple call to elevate assistant head coach Mike Caton to the top spot for Sullivan.
"It's been a bit of a transition. I was basically assistant head coach for the last couple of years. I learned quite a bit during that, but it's been a smooth transition. We told everyone that we would continue to do things the way they'd been done," Caton said.
And, really, given what talent is on-hand? Why would Caton or anyone else choose to shake things up?
Sullivan hasn't had a losing season since 2010 or even a .500 season since 2014. The Arrows won a sectional in 2020 and have a lot of talent to keep things going the right way in 2022.
It starts with the Adams family. Quarterback Rowdy Adams passed for 1,730 yards, 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also rushed for 419 yards and four touchdowns.
Luke Adams was Rowdy's No. 1 target. He caught 42 passes for 683 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Cody Adams had 32 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks on the defensive side.
"Rowdy was an All-State kid, one of the first we've had at Sullivan at quarterback, Luke is a wideout and Cody was one of our leaders in tackles. They fit in so well with what we like to do," Caton said on the Adams trio.
Sullivan's production doesn't stop with the Adams contingent. Lane Deckard is back, Sullivan's third-leading rusher in 2021 with 301 yards. Caton also said that Laytin Huff and Josh Wence could also see time in the backfield. Cody Adams might play the H-back spot too.
"I think you'll see us run a little bit more than we had. We might not be as glamorous as we've been the last few years throwing the ball downfield," said Caton, who also noted that Rowdy Adams will have some read-pass-option items in the playbook.
Joining Luke Adams as receiving options are Isaak Osborne, Seth Pirtle, James Propes and Kaden Arnett.
The offensive line is experienced. Sebastian Ortiz, Camden Singer, Gunner Bowman, Mason Drake, Lucas Copenhaver and Skyler Boone are all going to see time in the trenches.
Defensively, several players play both ways. Singer is Sullivan's leading returning tackler. Cody Adams will move to defensive end. Wence will play outside linebacker and Cam Singer will be back too.
Sullivan has a 70-strong roster, pretty good for a team that moved from Class 3A to 2A in the latest IHSAA re-classification. Not that moving to 2A makes life any easier for Sullivan. After being knocked out of the postseason in 2021 by fellow Western Indiana Conference foe Owen Valley, Sullivan is now in a sectional that features Linton and solid programs like North Knox, South Vermillion and North Putnam.
That comes after Sullivan negotiates the large-school Western Indiana Conference Gold Division, featuring Northview, Owen Valley, Edgewood and Indian Creek.
It won't be easy, but then again? Sullivan doesn't make it easy on their opponents either.
"The big side of the WIC isn't easy. It's a gauntlet of well-coached teams. Our goal is to win another sectional. Moving from 3A to 2A? It didn't get any easier. Sullivan and Linton are going to be two of the top contenders. Either one of us will have the challenge of beating the other twice [the two teams play in the regular season on Sept. 9], and that won't be easy for either," Caton said.
Sullivan opens the season at North Knox on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.