Sullivan's Blaine Powell has seen a lot of high school football over the past 25 years, even though this is only his third season as the Golden Arrows' head coach.
Considering he was an assistant at Linton for 12 years and this is his 13th year overall at Sullivan — counting the time he served as an assistant for Trent Olson — fans should pay attention when he says the 2019 Golden Arrows might possess the best defense he's been a part of.
"I'm thinking this is the largest roster we've had in the history here," Powell told the Tribune-Star. "We had 70 kids out [over four classes] and, I think, 36 lettermen back from last year."
Sullivan has plenty of starters returning — five on offense, six on defense — from the 2018 squad that went 9-3 and finished second behind Northview in the Western Indiana Conference (WIC) West Division.
There is a first-year starter at quarterback, although disciplinary action will keep him off the field for the first two games. That would be versatile senior Karter Vernelson (5-11, 190).
While he's out, Powell said, junior Tristan Drake and sophomore Randy Kelley will see time at QB.
Sullivan's starting running back again will be senior Jake Skinner (5-8, 185). He accumulated more than 1,000 yards on the ground in 2018. Backing up Skinner are the capable Dylan Williams, a 5-8, 155-pound sophomore; and Jaeden King, a 5-10, 175-pound junior.
There is no shortage of sure-handed receivers on the Arrows' roster. Topping the list are wideouts Kyle Vernelson (5-11, 175, senior), Karter's twin brother; Karver Queen (5-8, 135, junior); Grant Bell (5-11, 150, junior); and Kevin Figg (6-3, 200, senior) along with senior tight end Jackson Shake (6-4, 235), who broke his leg in Week 4 and missed the rest of the 2018 campaign. Senior Spencer Pirtle (6-2, 195) also should see time when the Arrows use two tight ends.
Sullivan is expected to implement senior H-back Kenton Williams (6-2, 225) into its offense as well.
Offensive line starters consist of center Lane Sluder (5-7, 190, sophomore); guards Dane Moody (6-1, 240, senior) and Gabe Pirtle (6-1, 220, junior) and tackles Eli Hughes (6-3, 220, junior) and Landin Huff (6-2, 195, junior).
Powell summarized his team's offensive potential in positive terms: "We have the pieces to be a really explosive offense again this year. We'll be balanced."
Responsible for the placekicking and punting chores are soccer specialist Giuseppe Leone, a 5-4, 130-pound freshman, and probably Figg respectively, Powell said.
Turning to defense, the Arrows' line has two returning starters — Kenton Williams and Zack Green (6-4, 250, senior) at ends. Moody will jump in to start at noseguard.
Skinner is back to start at middle linebacker after racking up a team-high 94 tackles last season. Drake and Shake also should start at linebacker, with Spencer Pirtle, sophomore Luke Padgett (5-11, 200) and junior Seth Dyer (5-11, 180) expected to see plenty of time at the position.
Other leading candidates to start on defense are sophomores William Newby (5-11, 175) and Carter McKee (5-11, 160) and junior Dominic Jordan (5-6, 145) at outside linebackers; Figg, Queen and Kyle Vernelson at cornerbacks; and Bell at safety.
Powell described his defense with one word: "Aggressive."
Regarding the upcoming battle for WIC supremacy, Powell isn't ruling out Northview, despite the defending champion Knights losing some key players to graduation from last season.
Sullivan will open its season Friday at home against North Knox.
