Sullivan Post 139 manager Tony Steimel and his team had one mindset coming into Sunday afternoon’s American Legion regional championship game.
It was short and simple.
“Our mindset was to win one,” Steimel said. “Terre Haute’s the favorite, they’re feeling good. They played two games, we played three and had to play back-to-back yesterday. Everything was in their favor, so we just wanted to push them to the brink. Make them play another game, that was our mentality.”
And that they did, a 4-2 decision. Pitching ran out in the second game, however, a 10-2 championship for the host team.
In the first game, Post 346 manager Tim Hayes was less than pleased with his team’s inability to get on the scoreboard first despite having a golden opportunity to do so.
Post 346 got a second chance at putting up a crooked number on the scoreboard in the second game of the day, and this time, it came through. The first six batters each reached by the following: walk, walk, walk, three-run home run, single, walk.
All six, as well as a seventh later in the inning, came around to score, putting Terre Haute in the driver’s seat early on.
“It helps to get a three-run homer. That always makes things easier,” Hayes said. “The biggest factor was they couldn’t put Alex Cooks [who threw a complete game earlier Sunday] back out on the mound. And had they been able to, we probably wouldn’t have had seven runs [in the first].”
With a seven-spot as a cushion, and how Brayton Reed got through the first 11/3 innings, Wayne Newton was on its way to getting back in the win column. But after Reed struck out the first batter he saw in the second inning and then walked Logan Burris, lightning was spotted in the area, putting a delay into effect.
The delay, which featured lightning, strong winds and a boat load of rain, lasted three hours and 11 minutes before the game got back underway.
“This regional is never easy. You would think ‘we’re Terre Haute and we play some smaller towns,’ but it just shows the quality of baseball players and competitors in west-central Indiana, and in particular that Sullivan team,” said Hayes.
Wayne Newton scored in each of the first two innings, highlighted by Tristan Elder’s three-run homer and RBI singles from Reed and Cade Moore.
They were stymied a bit over the next three innings thanks in part to the relief efforts of Sullivan’s Jacob Hawkins, who will be an incoming freshman in the fall. But the seven-run first frame turned out to be the difference, as it proved to be plenty of support for Reed.
“We made the decision the first game to keep Brayton – who’s one of our better hitters – up in the air conditioning and out of the lineup in case he had to pitch, and well, he did have to pitch,” Hayes said. “We didn’t really want to have to pitch him this week because we wanted his arm to be nice and fresh for the state tournament in case we got there … but it was nice, on the other hand, that he got some work in before we go to Rockport.”
Post 346 will open the state tournament Friday at 2 p.m.
Cooks was the story of the game for both sides.
The right-hander was in complete control from his very first pitch, keeping Terre Haute off balance by mixing in a breaking ball and a well-spotted heater.
He scattered three hits, four walks and a hit batsmen, but got out of harm’s way nearly each time the bases became clogged.
The lone inning Terre Haute picked up its two runs – one earned – came in the frame that saw them make their weakest contact as Adam Craig blooped a two-run double that snuck under the glove of a diving Braedon Nichols in center field.
That tied the game up at two apiece. Wayne Newton would never score again as Cooks cruised the rest of the way and dialed up a game-ending double play on a fly ball and throw to second.
“Alex was just being aggressive, being his normal self. Attacking all the time. He got a lot of early fly ball outs with the big field. He wasn’t afraid to challenge hitters,” said Steimel.
Sullivan put together quality at bats against Terre Haute starter Elder, picking up two runs in the third on an RBI groundout and Isaac Lane’s ground-rule double.
The deciding run came one inning later. With two outs and runners at the corners, Steimel decided to use the running game in hopes of manufacturing a run. On an 0-2 pitch to Cory Anderson, Cam Walters broke for second, drawing a throw from Wayne Newton catcher Pierson Barnes. As soon as the ball left the right hand of Barnes, Logan Burris took off for home and slid in safely to put the visitors ahead 3-2.
“We got down 0-2 and I thought it was worth a chance right there,” Steimel said of the steals. “[Wayne Newton] called out the signals whether they were going to throw through or not and the middle infielders actually looked at each other so I figured someone was covering and we went on [the pitcher’s] first movement.”
That proved to be the cushion Cooks, who drew the praise from Post 346 manager Tim Hayes, needed to force a winner-take-all title tilt.
“I’ve not seen a better pitched game all year than what he pitched,” Hayes said of Cooks’ outing. “That was fantastic. He worked ahead all day and did what he had to do.”
SULLIVAN (AB-R-H-RBI) — Walters ss 3-1-1-0, Anderson 1b 4-0-1-1, Cooks p 3-1-1-0, Lane 3b 4-0-3-1, Mize c 3-0-0-0, Steimel lf 4-0-2-0, Burris rf 3-1-1-1, Nichols cf 4-0-0-0, Cox 2b 3-1-1-0. Totals 31-4-10-3.
POST 346 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Whitlock rf-p 2-0-0-0, Loyed 3b 3-1-1-0, Elder p-2b 4-0-1-0, Craig cf 4-0-1-2, Brown 1b 2-0-0-0, Ev.Newman pr-1b 0-0-0-0, Gonser 2b-rf 3-0-0-0, Moore ss 3-0-1-0, Et.Newman lf 2-0-0-0, Reed ph 0-0-0-0, Barnes c 3-1-0-0. Totals 28-2-4-2.
Sullivan 002 110 0 — 4
Post 346 002 000 0 — 2
E — Lane 2. DP — Sullivan 1. LOB — Sullivan 10, TH 8. 2B — Lane, Cox, Craig. SB — Walters, Burris, Whitlock.
Sullivan IP H R ER BB SO
Cooks (W) 7 4 2 1 4 2
Terre Haute IP H R ER BB SO
Elder (L) 41/3 8 4 4 2 5
Whitlock 22/3 2 0 0 1 5
HBP – by Cooks (Reed). WP – Cooks.
SULLIVAN (AB-R-H-RBI) — Walters ss 4-0-1-0, Anderson 1b 4-0-0-0, Cooks 2b 4-0-2-1, Lane 3b 4-1-2-1, Mize p-c 4-0-0-0, Steimel lf 3-0-1-1, Burris rf 2-0-0-0, Nichols cf 1-0-0-0, Cox c 0-0-0-0, Hawkins p 2-1-0-0. Totals 28-2-6-2.
POST 346 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Whitlock rf-cf 3-1-1-1, Loyed 3b 3-1-0-0, Craig cf-p 3-2-1-0, Elder lf 3-2-2-3, Vrabic 0-1-0-0, Brown 1b 4-1-2-0, Reed p-rf 2-1-2-1, Ev.Newman 2b 4-0-1-0, Moore ss 4-1-2-2, Et.Newman 3b 4-0-0-1. Totals 30-10-11-8.
Sullivan 000 001 1 — 2
Post 346 710 002 x — 10
E — Cox, Mize, Burris, Et.Newman. LOB — Sullivan 8, TH 8. 2B — Lane, Elder. HR — Elder. SB — Whitlock, Moore.
Sullivan IP H R ER BB SO
Mize (L) 0 2 6 5 4 0
Hawkins 6 9 3 3 0 1
Terre Haute IP H R ER BB SO
Reed (W) 6 4 2 2 4 9
Craig 1 2 0 0 0 0
Mize pitched to six batters in the first inning.
Reed pitched to one batter in the seventh inning.
HBP – Vrabic (by Hawkins). PB – Cox. WP – Hawkins.
Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (21-8) advanced to Friday’s state tournament. Sullivan (11-8) concluded its season.
